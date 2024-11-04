Martin Dixon analysis on Rhoscolyn, Penzance and Sonnerie Power

Martin Dixon of the Horse Watchers takes you through the ownership group's three-strong team at Kempton, including Penzance in the listed Floodlit Stakes.

Rhoscolyn - 13:50 Kempton

Rhoscolyn is possibly high enough in the weights, particularly when he's away from soft ground and Goodwood or Epsom where his best recent form has been. But we haven't run him on the all-weather for a long time and when we did, admittedly at a different point of his career, he ran very well. Given that he's fit and in form, before he goes on holiday we thought it would be interesting to give him a shot at a good-quality all-weather race. If he was to run as well as he has on the turf it might open up some more options for him. Needless to say it's a competitive all-weather race and, personally, I think Heathcliff could be hard to beat.

Penzance - 14:20 Kempton

We've had to be quite patient with Penzance because for much of the turf season, in the races we were hoping to run him, the ground wasn't what we wanted. He goes to Kempton fresh and in very good form. His homework lately has been very good so he seems to be going there at the top of his game. We put him in here because it didn't look as competitive as some listed races and we go there optimistic of a big run. It's a new trip but we got the impression a couple of times that he's ready to stay a mile and a half, and it will be good to see him back on the all-weather at a point he's in really good form. We were very pleased with his run at Doncaster last time when he finished off his race nicely and wasn't far behind Liberty Lane who franked the form in the Cambridgeshire. A lot of his handicap form is strong and, although on ratings he has it to do with a few, he goes there in form on a surface we know suits him really well.

Sonnerie Power - 14:57 Kempton

Sonnerie Power didn't stay last time when we tried him back over a mile and six. He still went through that race at Southwell like he's in very good form, his record over a mile and a half at Kempton is very good and we're pleased that he's snuck into a valuable prize. Whether he's up to it we'll wait and see. He's still well enough handicapped to be competitive, even in a race like this if it works out well for him. It's the type of setup that should suit him as there should be a decent gallop on, he's got a nice enough draw in stall six and I think he's got an each-way chance in a competitive race.