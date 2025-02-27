Martin Dixon analysis of the Horse Watchers' runners

Martin Dixon of the The Horse Watchers takes you through the ownership group's upcoming runners, including a couple in action at Lingfield on Friday.

Upcoming runners Intervention - 15:35 Lingfield, Friday

We were really pleased with his comeback run off a break last week at Southwell. He was always likely to need that run - he's an older horse who carries plenty of condition - and we were delighted with the enthusiasm that he showed and the way he travelled and had the field on the stretch to briefly look like he might go all the way from the front. Eventually the lack of a recent run told on him and he blew up inside the final furlong, but it was a positive comeback run. He needs to come back to his best form but hopefully he will have improved for last week's race and on the pick of his form from last spring, around this time last year, he is on a good mark even though he's a couple of pounds out of the handicap. It's very competitive and there are some good, in-form sprinters in the race, so he'll need to have come on, but he's got an each-way chance.

Penzance - 16:45 Lingfield, Friday

He won this race 12 months ago on his only previous visit to Lingfield and won it with some authority. He disappointed in early-December at Newcastle when we thought he would go and run a big race and he has had a bit of time off, so he's in a different place to when he won this last year when he was really thriving and improving. It's possible this run will bring him forward a bit but he seems in good form at home, has done plenty of work and is as fit as they can get him at home, it's just a case that he might sharpen up for the run. He's drawn in stall 8 which isn't ideal but hopefully Ali [Rawlinson] can get a decent position in behind the leaders and he's certainly got a chance if at his best, but there's a chance the run might just bring him forward. Dash Gordon - 17:45 Newcastle, Saturday

He's in a small field at Newcastle but it looks like there will be a good gallop on which should hopefully suit him. He ended up making his own running at Southwell last time which probably wasn't ideal. He's a horse who hangs quite markedly under pressure, so the key will be whether he can stay straight and true. If he shows his true level of ability then he's well capable of winning off his rating. We feel like he's a well-handicapped horse but just holds himself back a bit under pressure and has a tendency to hang to his left. There's that note of caution with him but he's in good form and is running consistently well. We think there's a bigger performance in him at some point and it's just a case of whether he's willing to put every effort in when he comes off the bridle, but it looks a good set-up for him if the leaders do go a good gallop.