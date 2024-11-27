Market Rasen Wednesday review and replays: Supreme Gift secures Pertemps place with Market Rasen victory

A review of the action from Market Rasen on Wednesday as Supreme Gift and Marsh Wren featured among the winners.

Wren makes light work of Listed rivals Marsh Wren did her connections proud once again when skipping to success in the Pertemps Network Bud Booth Mares’ Chase at Market Rasen. Trained by Stuart Edmunds and owned by the Far Bihoue Partnership, the eight-year-old is a model of consistency who had won eight of her 14 starts ahead of the Listed event. Amongst those victories is a Listed triumph at Thurles last season, after which she finished an admirable third in the Grade Two Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

She was returning for the season here and started at 11/4 under Sean Bowen as she stepped up to three miles for the first time in her chasing career. She made the running in a small field of five and travelled well throughout, jumping soundly and holding off any and all challengers to canter home 16 lengths to the good in a lovely performance. Edmunds may now have another trip across the Irish Sea in mind for the mare, with a Grade Three event at Fairyhouse on New Year’s Day pencilled into the diary. “I’m very happy – she’s a star. She’s tough and doesn’t know when she’s beaten. The trip was an unknown, but obviously it’s not a problem,” he said. “We were very happy when the rain fell. Once the Skelton horse (Sacre Coeur) didn’t run we thought we’d make the running. She just wears her heart on her sleeve and gets on with it. “She might go to Ireland now, Fairyhouse on New Year’s Day (for the John and Chich Fowler Memorial Mares Chase). It’s two and a half (miles), that’s the race we’ll have to be having a look at now.” Gift wraps up Final place Supreme Gift booked his place for a potential tilt at the Pertemps Network Final when coming out on top in a qualifier at Market Rasen. The Henry Daly-trained seven-year-old was seventh on his seasonal debut when last seen at Cheltenham and was ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies as a 3/1 shot for his trip to Lincolnshire. Harbour Lake, the 2/1 favourite, looked the main threat and did take the lead over the final flight, but Supreme Gift was tough and put his head down to battle his way back and prevail by half a length, securing his spot at Cheltenham in March in the process.

“I suppose he hit the front a bit too soon and then came back again, but I think we’ll aim him at the final,” said Daly. “It would be the obvious thing to do, he’ll go up a couple of pounds so he’ll probably get in anyhow. It’s a win and you’re in so it’s probably going to be the natural long-term aim for him now.” Flyer makes no mistake Fergal O’Brien’s Tripoli Flyer made light work of his second hurdles start when taking the Pertemps Network “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle under Jonathan Burke. The five-year-old has some good bumper form, finishing second to stablemate and subsequent hurdles winner Horaces Pearl in a Grade Two event at Aintree at the end of last term. His debut over obstacles was a runner-up finish to David Pipe’s useful-looking Jurancon and there looked little to oppose him on his second attempt and he started the 1/14 favourite.

Those cramped odds proved correct and he was totally unchallenged in securing a 29-length victory. “I’m very pleased with him there, I’m glad he did that and Johnny got him in front early enough and tried to teach him a little bit,” said O’Brien. “He was a very short-priced favourite, but he’s won like a short-priced favourite so we were obviously delighted with that. “We were disappointed not to win the first day, but Johnny said he’s come on leaps and bounds since then, sometimes it’s not all about winning the first time and he’s never run in a point to point so he’s learning on the job.”

