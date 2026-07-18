Market Rasen Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Market Rasen where Sean Bowen was among the winners.

Summer Hurdle High for Owen team James Owen once again proved the man with the Midas Touch in the Betway Summer Hurdle after High Fibre looked a shrewd piece of business when landing a major gamble to get his career back on track. After saddling Cavern Club to glory in the extended two mile prize 12 months ago, the Newmarket handler repeated the trick with the gelded son of Vadamos in the £50,000 event. Picked up for just £15,000 out of the yard of Harry Fry, the seven-year-old, who was as big as 16/1 on Friday, enjoyed a recent pipeopener on the Flat at York eight days ago to put him spot on for his return to jumps. Although in top gear for much of the race, the well-backed 7/2 chance appeared to benefit from the strong pace, which for the bulk of the contest was cut out by Newtown Rambler, who was seeking a four-timer.

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As the field headed for home for the final time it looked as though top weight Indemnity had slipped his rivals after opening up a sizeable advantage on the run down to the two flights after moving past the long time leader. However, as his stride began to shorten after the last High Fibre swept by under Sean Bowen before going on to collect by two-and-three-quarter lengths to give the champion jockey his second winner on the card. Owen said: “He stayed really well, but it is a long run in today. He was off the bridle most of the way around as they went a hell of a gallop, which they do in this race. I thought he was well-handicapped. “We ran him at York the other day and we learnt a lot that day. We took all the headgear off, but he was just looking around that day. I hoped that the visor would bring out that bit of improvement and it has. He was good and honest today. It was a good performance. “He is usually a strong traveller in his races and I thought a better race would suit him, but they took him off the bridle, but it has sort of fallen in his lap. Off a light weight, and a great ride, he has won well. “I thought he would slot in this race well. If Tripoli Flyer had off run we wouldn’t have run as we would have been out of the handicap. "We were praying that wasn’t going to run, but that has suited him well. I knew he would come home off that light weight, and he was going better in the last half a mile than anywhere else in the race so it was pleasing.”

Trainer James Owen

A return to the Flat looks likely now for High Fibre with Owen confident he still has more to offer in that discipline as well. Owen added: “I think this horse will go back on the flat now as over two miles he has got untapped potential. Sean was of the opinion then that over jumps he is crying out for two and a half miles, but over two miles, with some headgear on, he is well handicapped on the flat. “We will then go back over hurdles in the autumn. He is a great buy for a syndicate that have supported me since I’ve started.” Bowen shines on Haku Master Haku was the beneficiary of an all-action ride from champion jockey Sean Bowen after returning to winning ways in the Betway Free Bet Club Novices’ Hurdle. Having failed to complete when upped to three miles at Kilbeggan last time out, the Gordon Elliott-trained five-year-old was not for passing under a determined Bowen dropped back to an extended two-and-a-half miles. After sitting off the early pace, which was cut out for much of the race by Nobotheratall, the 11/8 joint-favourite loomed large behind his fellow market leader Loriko, who was seeking a hat-trick of wins, pressing down to the last. It looked as though the momentum was firmly with the gelded son of Masked Marvel after winging the last, however he had to be kept up to his work all the way to the line by Bowen before obliging by half a length.

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