Chester day one Market Movers: Jumbo plunge

Chester Day One | Paddy Power Market Movers

Fresh from his win in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday, Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien is looking to land another blow on the opening day of Chester's May Festival.

Mother Earth got her nose in front in Sunday's feature race as O'Brien's Ballydoyle stable look to put down a marker in the British classics.

In today's feature race, the Chester Vase at 3.15pm, Sandhurst is 5/1 with Irish bookies Paddy Power to give O'Brien another big win in the UK. He has won 9 of the last 13 renewals of this race and looks to make it a perfect 10 this afternoon.

Charlie Appleby's Wirko is the 13/8 favourite and has seen plenty of support, getting backed in from 3/1 overnight.

Earlier in the day O'Brien runs La Jaconde (9/1) in the Cheshire Oaks at 2.15pm as he aims to win his 24th trial race at Chester. Son Donnacha also has a chance in the race, with Nicest (7/1) representing the Irish as well.

Darlectable You (9/2) has some big horseshoes to fill in that race. Trainer John Gosden used it as preparation for the legendary Enable in 2017, and four years later tries to do the same with Darlectable You who is still 33/1 for the Epsom Oaks.

The unbeaten Zeyaadah for Roger Varian is popular at 11/4 while Dubai Fountain has been backed in to 7/4 from 11/5.

Elsewhere on the card, Paddy Power bean-counters will be fearing the worst if Uncle Jumbo and Kingsofthemidlands get their noses in front.

Uncle Jumbo has been cut from 9/4 to 11/8 in the 3.45pm, while the money keeps coming for Kingsofthemidlands in the 4.15pm. He's now the red-hot 11/10 favourite.

Spokesperson Paddy Power said: "It doesn't matter if it's on the flat or over jumps, Ireland have been dominating racing in 2021 - and that's set to continue in Chester this week."

"The Brits have taken their beating at Cheltenham and Aintree already and now they're back for more on the flat. They may have already had a haircut and enjoyed a pint in a pub this year, but I've got a feeling this is the start of another great summer of racing for the Irish."