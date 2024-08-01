Markel Richmond Stakes report and replay: Black Forza swoops late

Black Forza (9/1) ran down 11/10 favourite The Strikin Viking to win the Markel Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.
It was hard work for the market leader from the two furlong marker but having gone to the front inside the distance he looked well set to collect.
However, the Irish-trained winner, who was being ridden along by Dylan Browne McMonagle at halfway, began to pick up and he was very strong through the closing stages.
Sweeping to the head of affairs in the final 50 yards, he went on to win by a widening half-a-length, while 40/1 outsider Intrusively ran a big race in third.
Black Forza traded at a high of 60.0 in-running on the Betfair Exchange with the company's sportsbook introducing him at 33/1 for the Betfred 2000 Guineas.
Winning trainer Michael O’Callaghan said: “It’s fantastic. To win the Richmond is very special, he’s a horse we bought at the breeze-ups and Goodwood has been lucky for us. I didn’t get to be here when Steel Bull won the Molecomb (in 2020). But this horse, to come here was the plan even before his maiden. A loose plan and I’m glad it’s worked out.
“He’s a talented colt, he loves that ground. He was flat out for the first half of the race but he hit the line very strong. He was better in a better race, we’ll enjoy today and then make some plans. He just has a bit of class. It takes class to see out a race like that, we’d be hopeful that he’d see out seven furlongs in time and possibly he might get a mile around a turn. He’s an American-bred horse, we’ll see how he progresses.
“He’s a very, very good mover. You’re always taking a chance, buying a dirt horse to go on grass, especially a first-season sire. He’s proved he can go on turf, so it’s great, it’s all worked out. He’s got a lot of options, we’ll enjoy today first and then we’ll make a plan after that.”
McMonagle said: “It's my first ride here so I've got off to a good start! These are the kind of meetings you want to be riding winners at and a massive thanks to Michael and connections for giving me the leg up on this fella.
“Black Forza is a top-quality colt. He is improving and I still think he's going to come on a lot again. Stamina was never going to be a problem for us. He jumped fine and, after talking to Seamie Heffernan on the last day, we just felt that a little bit of cover would be the key to getting him relaxed in the first half.
“He came home good for me. I was kind of outpaced for the first half to be honest, but I knew they were never going to keep going the speed they were and he quickened up good when I needed him.”
Wathnan Racing manager Richard Brown said of The Strikin Viking: “First of all, we are delighted with him. He was a short-priced favourite and of course you want to win, but James (Doyle) just got off and said if he could have another crack at it, he would have held on to him a bit longer.
“He knows the horse now, which will be a big advantage going forward. He put a couple of lengths on them pretty quickly and then idled and then he didn’t see the winner coming.
“I am sure there is a big day in him. I imagine a fast six furlongs at York will be right up his alley. I hate making plans straight after a race but, literally, he hadn’t pulled up and I was thinking Gimcrack Stakes.”
Assistant trainer James Bethell said of Intrusively: “The track didn't suit him and he was a bit slowly away. Hollie [Doyle] said he took a bit of organising coming down the hill. When he was able to run on, he did it well. He is not in the Gimcrack Stakes but seven furlongs will suit him better."
