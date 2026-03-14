Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Mark Howard
Mark Howard

Mark Howard's Cheltenham Festival horses to follow including eyecatchers Jump Allen and Wendigo

By Mark Howard
Sporting Life Plus
Sun March 15, 2026 · 2h ago

Mark Howard picks out five beaten horses from the Cheltenham Festival who are well worth adding to the notebook.

Aintree tempting for Skeltons?

BOSSMAN JACK is a young horse with a bright future.

The well-bred Jack Hobbs gelding, who is related to Grade 2 winner Gidleigh Park, has been given plenty of time to mature winning run of the mill novice events at Ffos Las and Chepstow before being thrown in at the deep end in the Turners Novices’ Hurdle on Wednesday.

Rated 134 beforehand and lacking experience, he ran a terrific race in sixth and would have been even closer bar a mistake at the last.

Ridden with the future in mind, he was in rear early on before making ground on the outside coming down the hill. Challenging for third when hitting the final flight, he was still only beaten around four lengths behind King Rasko Grey.

While his future lies over fences next Autumn, one wonders whether he will be steered towards the £75,000 handicap hurdle over two and a half miles at Aintree (April 10) – Skelton won it with Langer Dan (off 137 in 2022) and Kateira (rated 136 in 2024) in recent years.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING