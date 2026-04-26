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Marine Nationale wins at Punchestown
Marine Nationale wins at Punchestown

Marine Nationale and Majborough clash at Puncehstown Festival

Horse Racing
Sun April 26, 2026 · 2h ago

Marine Nationale will attempt to reverse form with Majborough in the William Hill Champion Chase at the Punchestown Festival on Tuesday.

Majborough had Marine Nationale 19 lengths behind when winning the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown in February but has since blotted his copybook in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

That contest was won by Il Etait Temps who has been installed as the 11/8 favourite by Paddy Power although Barry Connell, who owns and trains Marine Nationale, has made no secret of the belief that his charge can lower the market leader's colours if at the top of his game.

Connell has declared Marine Nationale in first time cheekpieces in his defence of a title he won by seven lengths 12 months ago.

A six strong field is rounded out by runners from the Willie Mullins stable with Blood Destiny and Energumene joining their aforementioned stablemates.

Mullins and Gordon Elliott are in a race for the trainer's title and both are represented in the Grade 1 Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase.

Elliott runs Western Fold in the three mile contest but faces four runners from Closutton with Paul Townend electing to ride Kitzbuhel, Paddy Power's 5/4 favourite in a race which also features Oscars Brother who unseated in the Grand National at Aintree.

Elliott has a stronger hand in the first Grade 1 on the card, the PRL Champion Novice Hurdle, with Sky Bet Supreme fifth El Cairos (15/8 Paddy Power) joined by Skylight Hustle and Koktail Brut. Mullins' three are headed by Sober who won a Grade 2 over course and distance before disappointing in the Turners at the Cheltenham Festival.

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