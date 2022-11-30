Emmet Mullins is excited to be taking Grand National winner Noble Yeats back to the scene of his famous victory this Saturday, but warns his stable star faces a tough test in the Boylesports Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.

The gelded son of Yeats provided Mullins with the biggest success of his training career back in April when defying his 50/1 price tag to give amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen a fairytale send-off on his last ever ride. Noble Yeats has had mixed fortunes in his two starts since that red letter day on Merseyside almost eight months ago, pulling up in a Grade Three contest at Auteuil before bouncing back to winning ways with victory in a Listed contest at Wexford last time out. And while Mullins is looking forward to returning to Liverpool, he acknowledges that the seven-year-old will need to step forward again if he is to plunder a first ever Grade Two victory in the 3m 1f race.

He said: “It is exciting coming back to Aintree on Saturday and hopefully he will show the same love for Merseyside once again, just as he did back in April. “The win in the Grand National has still not sunk in to be honest and I think it will probably take a bit longer for it to really hit me properly and dawn on me how big an achievement it was. “It is not until a few plans go awry that you really appreciate the ones that have gone through. I know how fortunate we are to have won the race.” With his eyes now firmly fixed on this Saturday, Mullins admits his Grand National winner will have to be at his best if he is to win over Aintree’s regular fences. He added: “The Many Clouds Chase is a very solid race and it looks very competitive. It certainly isn’t a one-horse race and it is great to be part of it. “He has won his Listed race at Wexford and he is now taking another step up the ladder into a Grade Two. He appears to have taken his last race well and hopefully he can take another step forward. “In the Grand National we were fortunate that we had a sound jumper along with a nice handicap mark of 147. This will definitely be his hardest test in an open class race."