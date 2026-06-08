Maltese Cross to be given time to get over Betfred Derby run

William Haggas is giving Maltese Cross plenty of time to get over his exertions in Saturday's Betfred Derby.
Winner of the Lingfield Trial, he ran a mighty race to chase home Christmas Day at the weekend but the St Leger rather than the Irish Derby is the next Classic in connections' sights.
“I thought he gave everything. In the circumstances, I was absolutely thrilled. Everyone wants to win and the winner won well but our horse acquitted himself with great credit," the trainer told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“He trotted up and was sound as a bell yesterday. He lost a bit of weight but he was nice and fresh this morning when they took him out for a pick, so I think he’s fine."
In terms of immediate plans, Haggas said: “It’s cloudy at the moment because I think he had a very, very hard race and I think it will be a mistake to go back to the well too quickly, especially as I feel he has a good future ahead of him. They were attritional conditions and make no mistake they all had a hard race on Saturday."
As for a potential tilt at the Betfred St Leger, the trainer added: “It's very possible. I think he’s a horse who will stay very well and the Leger obviously has to be on our radar. It’s not a race I’m in love with and we finished third a couple of years ago with Desert Hero who’d had a good season and I think he was pooped after that.
“I don’t think he’s ever quite been the same since and he’s now in Australia but he ran his guts out and ran a great race. It's obviously a Classic and for any English trainer to run a horse in a Classic race is very nice and very important.
“We’ve got lots of options and when we tackle the older horses is another question but I think we have to consider the Grand Prix de Paris. He's eligible for French premiums and that would be the most sensible race to go to next time I feel.”
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