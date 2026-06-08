Maltese Cross to be given time to get over Betfred Derby run

Winner of the Lingfield Trial, he ran a mighty race to chase home Christmas Day at the weekend but the St Leger rather than the Irish Derby is the next Classic in connections' sights.

“I thought he gave everything. In the circumstances, I was absolutely thrilled. Everyone wants to win and the winner won well but our horse acquitted himself with great credit," the trainer told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“He trotted up and was sound as a bell yesterday. He lost a bit of weight but he was nice and fresh this morning when they took him out for a pick, so I think he’s fine."

In terms of immediate plans, Haggas said: “It’s cloudy at the moment because I think he had a very, very hard race and I think it will be a mistake to go back to the well too quickly, especially as I feel he has a good future ahead of him. They were attritional conditions and make no mistake they all had a hard race on Saturday."