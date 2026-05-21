Maltese Cross in the mix for Betfred Derby for trainer William Haggas

Maltese Cross was a Newmarket maiden winner over a mile last September and is a perfect two from two since stepping up to 10 furlongs this season.

Last time he battled well to win the William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes, a race that has thrown up some prominent Derby horses in the past.

Speaking on Thursday's Nick Lucky Daily Podcast, Haggas confirmed his intention to participate in this year's Epsom Classic, saying: "We're quite keen to run and he's won his trial so, you know, why not?

"He stays, he's a very good mover, he looks to have a very good mind. I think he'll cope with the preliminaries, or I hope he will, and he'll stay well. Whether he's quick enough is probably his issue but they've got to stay in the Derby, and I think he'll do that.

"I think he's ready for a test like this. It comes very quickly in their careers, really. But he doesn't seem to have a bottom yet; he keeps finding. He found at Newbury and then improved to beat Ralph's horse (Bay Of Brilliance) at Lingfield. But he was going again at the end.

"I think he's a tough, genuine horse who is worth his place very much."

As for considering the most likely dangers may be to Maltese Cross, Haggas said: "Oh, I think himself! You've got to get the luck, you've got to have the speed to get in the right position, and you've got to handle the undulations.

"It could be a very open race without Constitution River, I feel. And I'm sure Aidan's (other) horse (Benvenuto Cellini) is justifiably favourite, but I think everyone can see he's possibly not as rock-solid as their normal ones. I mean, he is rock solid but he's probably not as brilliant.

"So it's open and I think a lot of people will have a go. Knowing Aidan, he's probably got one every bit as good that we're not even talking about."

Paddy Power and Sky Bet are a best-priced Benvenuto Cellini at the top of their antepost market, with Maltese Cross an 8/1 shot with the same firms ahead of the big race on Saturday June 6.