Magnolia Stakes report and reaction: Gethin makes winning return for Owen Burrows

The highly-touted Gethin made a successful start to his 2026 campaign with a fine performance in the Listed Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Magnolia Stakes at Kempton.
Trainer Owen Burrows warned ITV viewers that whatever the four-year-old produced on Easter Monday would be a stepping-stone for the rest of the season, which bodes particularly well after the 7/4 favourite bounded to a clearcut victory over main market rival Devil's Advocate (15/8).
Drawn widest, the four-year-old raced keenly under jockey Callum Rodriguez through the early stages of the 10-furlong contest before settling into a rhythm just on the shoulder of Godolphin's Devil's Advocate in the hands of William Buick.
The pair of them quickened off the front end turning for home and settled down to battle for top spot in the final couple of furlongs, with Gethin taking it up over a furlong from the finish before coming nicely clear. The runner-up stuck to his guns but couldn't match the winning grey, with 22/1 chance Muddy Mooy just a neck back in third.
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Burrows said on Racing TV: "I was very pleased. He's still a work in progress, like Callum said. He gave him a hard enough time today and he gave me a hard enough time putting the saddle on as well, but that's him. There's no nastiness in him, he's just quite boisterous and I think with racing he will grow up.
"I've had a great run with him, we've had a nice uninterrupted prep and managed to get on the grass plenty the last month so he's done plenty of work but weighing him yesterday, there's still a little bit to work on so I think he'll take a nice step forward."
Asked whether a step back up in distance will suit the one-time Derby fancy, the trainer said: "If you'd asked me that before I'd have said yes but looking at that.... Callum felt pretty comfortable there so we might not be in quite such a rush.
"We'll have a chat with the owners. He's obviously in the Ganay but that looks like the strongest Ganay as there's been for blooming years so we'll see how he is and have a chat.
"I've never made any secret that I think the world of him. I'd firmly like to believe that we'll be going into Group 1s at some stage."
Paddy Power cut the winner's price to 50/1 from 100/1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in October.
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