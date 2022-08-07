Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Luxembourg - Timeform rating of 118p
Luxembourg

Luxembourg ready for Royal Whip return

By Sporting Life
16:47 · SUN August 07, 2022

Aidan O’Brien’s leading three-year-old colt Luxembourg is set to return to action in the Fitzdares Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

A Group One winner at Doncaster as a juvenile, he was among the favourites for the Derby after a solid performance in the 2000 Guineas when third to the Charlie Appleby pair of Coroebus and Native Trail.

Unfortunately injury then struck and he was forced to miss the blue riband at Epsom, with his sights set on the second half of the season.

O’Brien has been happy with what he has seen at home to date and while he does hold entries in the Great Voltigeur and Juddmonte International at York this month, he will instead stay closer to home for the Group Three over 10 furlongs before being stepped back up in class on Irish Champions Weekend next month.

“The plan at the moment is the Royal Whip,” said O’Brien.

“We’re just bringing him along gradually, but it has been so far so good.

“The Irish Champion Stakes was always in the back of our minds. We’re obviously taking it just one race at a time, but that was always the race we had an eye on.

“Hopefully it all goes well.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING