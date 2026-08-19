It needed the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes on day one of York’s Ebor Festival to sort out the pecking order, Maltese Cross emphatically reversing Epsom form with Christmas Day, both horses saddling a 5lb Group 1 penalty, the winner going clear by two lengths from the Derby winner’s stablemate, Pierre Bonnard, in impressive fashion.

It turns out Christmas Day does only come around once a year, at Epsom in June, his four-and-a-quarter length third-place finish almost mimicking the run of last year’s Derby hero, Lambourn, who was a laboured fourth 12 months ago and has won once, an early-season Chester race, from six starts subsequently.

While Christmas Day looks to be going the same way, Epsom runner-up Maltese Cross goes from strength to strength, this a most impressive win, certainly with the penalty in mind, and in delivering it in very different fashion to when he faced adversity in the Grand Prix de Paris.

At Longchamp last month he had to display a previously unknown turn of foot through a fairly tight gap to get himself out of trouble, but there was no need for any such escape acts here at York as things went much more smoothly for Tom Marquand.

With the Ballydoyle horses putting the pace in the race, Marquand was happy to sit and wait until he made his challenge on the son of Sea The Stars and he had a willing partner who travelled comfortably before picking up his rivals with the Yorkshire crowd roaring him home.

We are far enough away from Doncaster to quietly acknowledge that he looks too good to take his chance in the Betfred St Leger, although trainer William Haggas stressed first to Matt Chapman on ITV and then to the assembled press that the Town Moor Classic was very much still on the table.

Greeted by the heartwarming sight of 95-year-old training legend Mick Easterby looking as happy as Larry in his wheelchair and shaking the winning trainer’s hand upon entering the winner’s enclosure, seconds after Maltese Cross’s victory, Haggas was in no mood to let the pleasant exchange knock him off guard.

“I was very happy with him today,” said Haggas.

“That was a proper Group 1 performance.”