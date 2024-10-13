Lump Sum led home a one-two for Dai Walters in the Welsh Champion Hurdle

Lump Sum led home a one-two for owner Dai Walters in the DragonBet Proud Sponsor Of The Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las.

The six-year-old was a useful novice, winning three times including the Grade Two Dovecote Novices' Hurdle at Kempton. Lump Sum was made the 11/10 favourite for his handicap debut and surged clear after jumping the last. There was a nervous moment or two for his supporters as stablemate Steel Ally rallied having been passed and closed to a length at the line under Sam Twiston-Davies. Lump Sum was ridden by conditional Dylan Johnston, the new number one for Walters and he was delighted to claim a high profile success for his new boss. "It's the first time I've been in a privileged enough position to make the choice between two horses and I'm just glad it has worked out this time," he said. "He just has a bit of class doesn't he? I must admit I don't know him very well, I think maybe the next day I ride him it will be slightly different but it's worked today and we got the job done and it's great to get a one-two for Mr Walters."

Both Lump Sum and Steel Ally are trained by Sam Thomas who said: "Shame to run both horses really but it's great. They are both very nice horses. "The backend of last season we pencilled this in and he's a fair horse the winner. I'd say Dylan got there far too soon but he comes alive so quickly the horse, he's got a huge turn of foot and I just hope we can keep progressing, it would be lovely to think he can keep going up through the ranks and become a top-flight two-miler; it's really exciting. "He's a cool dude, he's got so much speed and could be a horse to run on the flat as well - lots to look forward to. "The other lad is great; we might go chasing with him. He's very straightforward and will be a smashing two mile chaser." A beaming Walters added: "I'm really happy to have got first and second. I had to put two horses in it because I had to win it as somebody told me there's not going to be another Welsh Champion Hurdle here which is very disappointing but it's not my track any longer, I can't make the rules and good luck to them." Nigel Twiston-Davies completed a double in the first two races on the card courtesy of Smiling Getaway (5/2) and Rosscahill (4/11 favourite) while Rebecca Curtis' good form continued with a win for Boston Joe (9/4 favourite). Thomas and Johnston had to settle for second in the valuable DragonBet Real Bookmakers Norton's Coin Trophy Novices' Limited Handicap Chase as Just Over Land proved no match for Booster Bob - Sean Bowen and Olly Murphy - as the 8/1 chance got his career back on track with an impressive chase debut.