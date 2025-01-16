Ludlow Thursday fixture controversially called off after time of first race was due to start

“The procedure then is the stewards’ panel chair goes on a course walk with the clerk of the course, approximately two hours before the first race, and they came back and were happy – but they felt an extra half an hour would just help the frost that was left in the ground to come out.

Explaining the sequence of events that led to the abandonment, British Horseracing Authority stipendiary steward Tom Evetts told Racing TV: “I arrived on course two and a half hours before the first race and that was following the inspection, which was done by the racecourse this morning and was passed.

The first race was initially delayed by 30 minutes in an attempt to allow further improvements to the course, but a further inspection was then called after trainers and jockeys voiced their concerns and ultimately the decision was made to call off the card.

The fixture looked set to go ahead after an official course inspection was passed before 7am, but it became clear during the late morning that temperatures were not rising as expected.

“I went out with the two of them and had a look at a few of the landings and the problem area we’ve got is shaded by the grandstand and we did feel that the extra half a -hour and the improving temperatures would help.

“As we got closer to the first race, we went in and spoke to the riders and a few of the trainers and heard their feedback and it became apparent that they were less happy with the track and the temperatures hadn’t improved to the levels we thought they would.”

He added: “It’s unfortunate that we’ve had to call a late inspection, we’ve gone out and looked at the problem area with David Bass, who is the PJA safety officer for the area, Jonjo O’Neill (Jnr) and Tom Bellamy, so three senior riders plus trainers and the racecourse, and it became apparent there is still a little bit of frost in the ground and there was too much risk in continuing.

“It’s a shame it’s happened so late, but we felt that the temperatures would improve and they just haven’t got there sadly.

“I wasn’t here at 7am so I’m not sure what the temperature was, but our role kicks in two hours before the first race and that’s when the inspection would be held by us.

“We didn’t feel there was a need for an inspection initially, we thought just pushing that first back by half an hour would be sufficient, but welfare, both human and equine, is first and foremost and the more we heard from the trainers and riders the more it became apparent they weren’t happy.”

