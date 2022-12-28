We have a Lucky 15 for Wednesday's ITV Racing action from Leopardstown and Leicester.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

Wednesday FALCON EIGHT - 1.10 Leopardstown

He remains unexposed over hurdles and FALCON EIGHT should be suited by this stamina test. Useful on the flat, he found two miles too sharp for him in a Punchestown novice hurdle last month but this big field, strong pace scenario over three will suit him down to the ground. ZANAHIYR - 1.45 Leopardstown

He's high class at his best and ZANAHIYR is a value bet alternative to Flooring Porter here. The selection suffered a leg wound when disappointing in the Lismullen Hurdle last time and a line can be drawn through that. He's usually a model of consistency, proven Grade One performer and well worth a try at this trip.

PLAYFUL SAINT - 2.35 Leicester

He went powerfully through the race when chasing home Love Envoi at Sandown last time and PLAYFUL SAINT will take some stopping here despite top weight. He's up three pounds but this is only his fourth start for the Skelton team and he's open to further progress. This is a good opening for him. OUR JET – 3.10 Leicester