We have a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV action from Newcastle plus two selections at Wolverhampton.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

STAR SHIELD – 1.09 Newcastle

He’s a pound lower than when second here in October and STAR SHIELD can get us off to a flier for the David O’Meara team. He finished sixth at this track last time but ran better than the finishing position suggests, unable to make an impact from the rear of the field. He should get a clearer shot at it on Saturday and is dangerous if things fall his way.

ONE MORE DREAM – 3.28 Newcastle

He’s two from two over course and distance and ONE MORE DREAM has shown enough in his last two starts at Wolverhampton and Lingfield to suggest his current mark isn’t beyond him. John Quinn’s charge finished fourth at the Surrey track on his latest start, shaping as if still in form, and back to this course looks a bet. CITY ESCAPE – 3.50 Wolverhampton

She found herself poorly placed here last time, posted wide and racing freely, but CITY ESCAPE still finished third behind Hooflepuff. Mark Loughnane’s charge is down a pound, has a handy draw in one and the yard are going well so has to be of interest.

ABBEY HEIGHTS – 4.50 Wolverhampton

He was well backed when making all here last month and a four pounds rise might not prevent ABBEY HEIGHTS from following up. In the end the son of Dark Angel beat Cherish a length and was in control from some way out. He should take some pegging back again.