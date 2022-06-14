David Ord picks out a Lucky 15 for the opening day of Royal Ascot with every race live on ITV.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

NATURE STRIP – 3.40 Royal Ascot

A fierce pace is in the offing in the King’s Stand Stakes and it could set up perfectly for Australian superstar NATURE STRIP. He’ll sit just off the gallop which is likely to be set by Winter Power, Equilateral and more crucially Golden Pal, and those on the front end need to get the fractions right to still be in there fighting at the finish. The selection arrives here on the back of a third successive win in the TJ Smith Stakes and if he’s anywhere near his best down the Ascot straight he could be about to join an illustrious Australian Royal Ascot roll of honour.

ARCADIAN SUNRISE – 5.00 Royal Ascot

A whole host of interest in here including Bring On The Night for Willie Mullins and Pied Piper for Gordon Elliott. But the race can fall to another Irish raider in ARCADIAN SUNRISE. He caught the eye when fourth behind Cleveland in the Chester Cup, picking his way through the field and nearest at the finish. He races from the same mark here and Harry Davies is excellent value for his 5lb claim. JUAN ELCANO – 5.35 Royal Ascot

He won the Wolferton last season and there’s a strong chance JUAN ELCANO can follow up on Tuesday. Kevin Ryan’s charge reappeared to finish last of three behind Mostahdaf at Sandown, a satisfactory run, and all roads have led here since. Clearly track and trip are ideal, he has a good stall in seven and should be well positioned to strike early in the straight.

CLEVELAND – 6.10 Royal Ascot