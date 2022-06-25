Andrew Asquith picks out a Lucky 15 for Saturday's racing, which includes a selection in the Northumberland Plate.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

LEZOO – 14:05 Newmarket

This looks a strong renewal of this listed event for fillies and, at the prices, it is the Ralph Beckett-trained LEZOO who makes the most appeal. She was an expensive purchase at the Breeze-Ups earlier this year and made a promising start to her career when running down a previous winner in a minor event at Bath a fortnight ago. That race was run at a brisk pace set by the runner-up and Lezoo is worth marking up for being the only one to come out of the pack, while the front two also pulled well clear of the remainder. The timefigure also supports a positive view of the form, and Lezoo is open to any amount of improvement now, especially now stepping up to six furlongs.

VALLEY FORGE – 15:30 Newcastle

A typically competitive renewal of the Northumberland Plate, but VALLEY FORGE arrives completely unexposed and it is a surprise he isn’t outright favourite. He won the Melrose Handicap at York last season and came on as expected for his seasonal reappearance when resuming winning ways on his first start at two miles at Haydock last month. Valley Forge did well under the circumstances, travelling well in rear in a race where the tempo took time to lift, but once he was asked to close he almost got their too soon, his jockey taking a pull around two furlongs out. He had much more in hand than the official margin suggests at the line and he promises to be well suited by more of a test of stamina at this trip. Valley Forge should get that here and there is nothing in his pedigree to suggest that he shouldn't prove at least as effective on all-weather, so his claims look compelling with a wide draw not too much of a concern given he will likely be dropped in at a course which often favours such tactics.

LIVERPOOL KNIGHT – 16:30 Windsor

LIVERPOOL KNIGHT turned what looked like an open course and distance handicap on paper into a procession on his debut for Kevin Philippart de Foy earlier this month and he looks like a horse to keep on the right side. That was his first success on turf and arguably a career-best effort, always travelling well before moving into contention and sent for home two furlongs out, displaying a good turn of foot to extend inside the final furlong. The handicapper has raised him 6lb in the weights subsequently, which is fully deserved, and this lightly-raced four-year-old may have even more to offer for his burgeoning yard.

BOOSALA – 16:38 Newcastle