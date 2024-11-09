Lucinda Russell saddles 1000th winner with Kelso success

Without their hard work and dedication none of this would have been possible.

Reacting to her achievement Russell said: ‘‘Reaching the landmark has been a real team effort. I would especially like to thank all the owners who have supported me since I took out a professional licence for the 1995-96 season, all the jockeys who have ridden for me and all the staff who have worked for me.

The two-time Grand National winner, who is based at Arlary House Stable near Kinross in Tayside, secured the historic victory when Patrick Wadge-ridden Starlyte won the Graeme Todd Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

‘‘What has been central in every one of the 1,000 wins, no matter where they have been or how big the race was, is the enjoyment we have shared with our owners. I have been touched by how many have got in contract in the last few days as this moment approached.

‘‘Our two Grand National wins with One For Arthur in 2017 and Corach Rambler in 2023 helped to significantly raise the profile of the stable but the bedrock of our success has been at the bread-and-butter meetings around England, Scotland and Wales.

‘‘Those victories have allowed us both to improve the quality of our horses and plan challenges in some of the biggest races of the jumps season but it is very appropriate that we should reach this landmark at a Scottish track.

‘’Starlyte provided our 139th win at Kelso and the only racecourse I have had more jump winners at is Ayr with 152.’’

Expanding on plans for the future, Russell said that it remains her intention to take out a joint-licence with assistant Michael Scudamore in the near future.

Russell added: ‘‘Michael is already an integral part of our team, bringing fresh energy and ideas as we have expanded in recent seasons. His involvement means we are able to lavish even more personal attention to both the care of our horses and recruitment of new equine talent.

‘‘Nothing will change in our day-to-day operation when Michael is officially on the licence. The Arlary House mantra is that the horse comes first in everything we do with our surroundings and natural resources providing each horse the very best opportunity to reach its potential.’’

Michael Scudamore, who previously trained in Herefordshire, has been Russell’s assistant since last year.

His father, eight-time champion jump jockey Peter, is Russell’s partner and assistant trainer.