Lucinda Russell saddles 1000th winner with Kelso success

Trainer Lucinda Russell celebrated a landmark achievement when saddling the 1,000th winner of her career at Kelso this afternoon
The two-time Grand National winner, who is based at Arlary House Stable near Kinross in Tayside, secured the historic victory when Patrick Wadge-ridden Starlyte won the Graeme Todd Memorial Handicap Hurdle.
It marked another notable achievement for Scotland’s most successful jumps trainer.
Reacting to her achievement Russell said: ‘‘Reaching the landmark has been a real team effort. I would especially like to thank all the owners who have supported me since I took out a professional licence for the 1995-96 season, all the jockeys who have ridden for me and all the staff who have worked for me.
Without their hard work and dedication none of this would have been possible.
‘‘What has been central in every one of the 1,000 wins, no matter where they have been or how big the race was, is the enjoyment we have shared with our owners. I have been touched by how many have got in contract in the last few days as this moment approached.
‘‘Our two Grand National wins with One For Arthur in 2017 and Corach Rambler in 2023 helped to significantly raise the profile of the stable but the bedrock of our success has been at the bread-and-butter meetings around England, Scotland and Wales.
‘‘Those victories have allowed us both to improve the quality of our horses and plan challenges in some of the biggest races of the jumps season but it is very appropriate that we should reach this landmark at a Scottish track.
‘’Starlyte provided our 139th win at Kelso and the only racecourse I have had more jump winners at is Ayr with 152.’’
Expanding on plans for the future, Russell said that it remains her intention to take out a joint-licence with assistant Michael Scudamore in the near future.
Russell added: ‘‘Michael is already an integral part of our team, bringing fresh energy and ideas as we have expanded in recent seasons. His involvement means we are able to lavish even more personal attention to both the care of our horses and recruitment of new equine talent.
‘‘Nothing will change in our day-to-day operation when Michael is officially on the licence. The Arlary House mantra is that the horse comes first in everything we do with our surroundings and natural resources providing each horse the very best opportunity to reach its potential.’’
Michael Scudamore, who previously trained in Herefordshire, has been Russell’s assistant since last year.
His father, eight-time champion jump jockey Peter, is Russell’s partner and assistant trainer.
BRITISH JUMPS WINNERS: 960
BRITISH FLAT WINNERS: 40
FIRST WINNER: GUNMETAL BOY (Horse & Hound Buccleuch Maiden Hunter Chase) - Kelso, April 5, 1993.
GRADE ONE WINS: 2012 – BRINDISI BREEZE (Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle); 2021 – AHOY SENOR (Sefton Novices’ Hurdle); 2022 – AHOY SENOR (Mildmay Novices’ Chase); 2023 – APPLE AWAY.
GRAND NATIONAL WINS: 2017 – ONE FOR ARTHUR; 2023 – CORACH RAMBLER
CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL WINS: 2012 – BRINDISI BREEZE (Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle); 2022 & 2023 – CORACH RAMBLER (Ultima Handicap Chase)
SCOTTISH NATIONAL WINS: 2021 – MIGHTY THUNDER
FIRST WINNER: DARK ENERGY (Lion Yard Shopping Centre Cambridge Handicap Hurdle) - Huntingdon, August 25, 2008.
CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL WINS: 2015 – NEXT SENSATION (Grand Annual Handicap Chase).
WELSH NATIONAL WINS: 2013 – MONBEG DUDE
