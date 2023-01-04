Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Luccia makes a winning start over hurdles
Luccia has been forced out of Sandown's Saturday highlight

Luccia misses Tolworth test due to unsatisfactory scope

By Sporting Life
14:00 · WED January 04, 2023

Ante-post favourite Luccia has been ruled out of Saturday’s Unibet Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown due to an unsatisfactory scope.

Nicky Henderson had taken the bold decision to run the mare against the boys after the five-year-old made a sparkling hurdling debut in Listed company at Newbury.

While that plan has had to be shelved, Henderson is not too concerned by the setback, saying Luccia can drop back into novice company with a penalty if he so wishes.

“Rather disappointingly, she has scoped dirty and there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Henderson.

Our racing team produced bumper profits in 2022
Our racing team produced bumper profits in 2022

“I haven’t given any thought as to where she might go now but we’ve plenty of opportunities, bearing in mind she’s only won once.

“I did want to get two runs into her but as she won a Listed race, I just thought we might as well be brave and look at this. It’s not to be and Paul Sandy (owner) and myself are very disappointed.

“It would have been fascinating but we can’t do it and that’s that. If the worse comes to the worse, we can go back into a mares’ novice, she doesn’t have to run in anything fancy.

“You just couldn’t tell how long she’d be off. She will tell us when she’s better but there was mucus and she’s got an infection, so she’ll have some antibiotics for a few days and hopefully it won’t hold her up long. She’s fit as a fiddle anyway.”

Authorised Speed is the new 6/4 favourite with Paddy Power for the Tolworth.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING