Lovcen adds Japanese Derby victory to success in 2000 Guineas

Lovcen is the 25th colt to win the two spring classics having followed a similar path to the brilliant Contrail as a juvenile. He was beaten on his prep run but left his reappearance behind when winning the Satsuki Sho [Japanese 2000 Guineas] in a record time.

Sent off as favourite for the Tokyo Yushun [Japanese Derby] off the back of that performance, Lovcen missed the break from his wide draw and found himself well back in the field having made every yard in the Guineas.

However, Kohei Matsuyama [jockey] bided his time and had Lovcen in a prominent pitch in the straight as the leaders came back to the field.

Lovcen picked up impressively and showed a willing attitude to deny Peintre Naif and Basse Terre with Going To Sky and veteran rider Yutaka Take in fourth.

The first four were separated by just a head, three-quarters of a length and a nose in a thrilling climax.

“I still can’t believe I’m now a Derby Jockey," said Mastsuyama.

"It was surreal coming back to the stands and being greeted by the enormous cheering crowd—I couldn’t hold back the tears. To be honest, I did feel the pressure, as odds-on favourite and the hopes of notching two-thirds of the Triple Crown, but I believed in the colt and he gave his best and showed his true strength today.

"We weren’t able to sit in the most ideal position due to the wide draw but, as in the Hopeful Stakes, Lovcen showed an incredible turn of foot which proves his strength and versatility. He still has potential and we have a lot to look forward to."