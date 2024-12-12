Lossiemouth looks set for Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton

Connections of Lossiemouth are “leaning towards” a potential Christmas cracker of a clash with Constitution Hill in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

The five-year-old made an impressive start to her campaign when comfortably defeating Teahupoo in the two-and-a-half-mile Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at the start of the month, a victory that saw her promoted to the head of the Champion Hurdle market. With trainer Willie Mullins also housing the reigning champion in the shape of State Man, who suffered a surprise defeat on his return, he is eager to split his stars over the Christmas period and mentioned Kempton as a potential target straight after Lossiemouth’s Fairyhouse win.

She is also entered in the December Hurdle at Leopardstown on December 29 – but owner Rich Ricci feels they are more likely to bypass that in favour of a trip to Kempton on Boxing Day or even Cheltenham for the Relkeel Hurdle on January 1. Ricci told Matt Chapman on the At The Races’ Unbridled podcast: “State Man loves Leopardstown, it’s his course, he’s undefeated there and our only defeat was at Leopardstown at the Dublin Racing Festival. “We might go to Leopardstown for the Dublin Racing Festival, last year we went to the International (at Cheltenham), but she would carry a bigger penalty this year. I would say we’re probably leaning towards that (Christmas Hurdle), but we can lean the other way as well. There’s the option of the race on New Year’s Day which Annie Power won at Cheltenham. She will run somewhere at Christmas, but I think at the moment he’s talking about the Christmas Hurdle. “I think his view is you’re the Champion Hurdle favourite and you’re supposed to run in the Christmas Hurdle, but we’ll see what happens. We’ll see if she’s all right to get there, who knows. She will definitely have an entry and we will take it from there.” Should Constitution Hill line up at Kempton, it will be his first start since a comfortable victory in the Grade One last year with Nicky Henderson’s charge having suffered a series of ailments in the interim.