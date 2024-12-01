The Willie Mullins-trained Mares' Hurdle winner was making her seasonal debut at a time when not all from the yard have been firing on all cylinders but, following strong market support which saw Paul Townend's mount sent off the 4/7 favourite, she delivered in no uncertain terms.

A worrying mistake in the back straight might have knocked the confidence of lesser horses but Lossiemouth was soon back in her groove at the rear of the four-runner field.

Sam Ewing kicked for home on Gordon Elliott's top-class stayer Teahupoo (13/8) with two hurdles to go but Townend tracked his every move and delivered the strong-travelling Lossiemouth at the last to win going away by three and three-quarter lengths.

Rich and Susannah Ricci's star mare was subsequently cut to 6/4 favourite for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, a race the same connections famously landed with Annie Power in 2016.