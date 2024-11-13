Lord Charles Allen appointed next chair of BHA

From 2006-2008 he was a chief adviser to the Home Office, in 2012 he was appointed by Ed Miliband to the position of chairman of the management board of the Labour Party and in 2013 he was made a life peer, taking the title Baron Allen of Kensington.

He oversaw London’s bid for the 2012 Olympics and was board director on the organising committee, later being knighted for his work on the project.

Allen is currently chairman and trustee of the Invictus Games Foundation and was chairman of the Manchester Commonwealth Games in 2000-2003, for which he was awarded a CBE.

Allen will begin the role on June 1 next year and ahead of the transition will work closely with current chair Joe Saumarez Smith.

Allen began his career in broadcasting and media with Granada TV in 1991 before going on to have senior roles in leading companies in the sector including EMI, Virgin Media and Endemol.

He said: “I am honoured to be appointed to the role of chair of the British Horseracing Authority at this important time for the organisation.

“I look forward to building a strong relationship with the new CEO and the board and all our stakeholders, delivering the vision of building the commercial and reputational aspects of the sector.

“My love of horses stems from learning to ride as a youngster and enjoying the sport of horseracing over many years.

“My knowledge, skills and experience from various sectors, including media and entertainment, and having led many regulated and sporting organisations will hopefully stand me in good stead to bring a fresh perspective to this incredible sport.”

Chair of the BHA nominations committee and the BHA’s senior independent director, David Jones, said: “Lord Allen is a very experienced chairman, and I am delighted that we have appointed a candidate of such outstanding calibre.

“His record speaks for itself and his impressive leadership skills, financial and commercial acumen, broadcast experience and an understanding of government will bring a fresh and independent perspective to the BHA’s work.

“Combined with his wealth of experience in global sporting events, Lord Allen impressed the committee with his perceptive grasp of the challenges facing racing and will be a powerful advocate for the sport.”

In a joint statement Charlie Parker, president of the Racehorse Owners Association, and Wilf Walsh, chair of the Racecourse Association, said “On behalf of the shareholders we undertook an exhaustive search for the new BHA chair. We are delighted to have secured Charles Allen. He brings experience of an exceptional business career as well as overseeing successful international sporting events.

“Alongside his business acumen, his political experience will be a significant asset as the BHA engages with the new government on a range of pressing issues for the sport and the industry of horseracing including its funding.”