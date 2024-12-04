LONGINES International Jockeys' Championship review

A round-up of the action from Happy Valley as the LONGINES International Jockeys' Championship played out to great fanfare.

French flair fires up the Valley as Barza beats the best on IJC night The fuse is lit on LONGINES IJC night at Happy Valley and, as smoke from the fireworks disperses, the reason why Britain is going to the dogs soon becomes apparent. Coffs Harbour kid Zac Purton wins the opening Australia Handicap by a neck on The Azure; Avignon native Mickael Barzalona wins the France Handicap by a head on Good View Glory; and then Herefordshire’s Hollie Doyle ruins the winning homeland system by finishing out of the money on Mighty Strength. But, with the appetisers out of the way, let us address the world’s most brain-burning, jockey challenge.

12.10 GMT: Buick gives Lean Master a peach in leg one but the former Carlisle winner (when known as Hoy for the Barrons) is caught on the line by Sergeant Pepper. Impressive again from Avignon assassin Barza. And, if you had the foresight to find the 38/1 outsider of twelve winner you can just sit back and let the evening go. Leaders after Leg One: Barza 12

Bill Buick 6

Vincent Ho 4

12.40 GMT: Barza is on a roll, driving 20/1 chance Forever Glorious for home early only to be run down by recently crowned World’s Best Jockey James McDonald on the Douglas Whyte-trained Prince Alex. Local experts seem to think it’s a matter of time before J-Mac ups sticks to ride in HK full time. And Voyage Bubble and Romantic Warrior might push the move that bit closer at Sha Tin on Sunday. Leaders after Leg Two: Barza 18

J-Mac 12

Buick 6

Keane 4

Vincent 4

Mickael Barzalona after pouncing on Aurora Lady

1.40: GMT: J-Mac adds another few dollars to the biscuit tin by winning the next – a non IJC race on Smart Fighter for Voyage Bubble’s trainer Ricky Yiu – and then Herefordshire heroine Hollie D restores Britain’s battered reputation by getting David Hayes’s Soleil Fighter (formerly Connemara Coast for Richard Hughes) home just ahead of Silo and Aestheticism in leg three. Barza misses out on much fancied Super Unicorn and, if my maths are correct, it’s a case of and then there were five. Leaders after Leg Three: Barza 18

J-Mac 12

Hollie 12

Buick 6

Teetan 6

Ho 4

Keane 4

Purton 4

2.10 GMT: Here we go then, Barza is on Aurora Lady; J-Mac rides the favourite Chateauneuf for treble-seeking David Hayes; Hollie partners Goko Win for Douglas; and Buick and Karis are on longshots Denfield and Sugar Sugar. But the bloke who got the ball rolling puts a Tricolor round the huge trophy as Barzalona bolts clear on Aurora Lady for upwardly mobile homegrown handler Pierre Ng. The fact that the winner is a gelding provides an apt final flourish to another night of wacky racing at the Valley but Sunday at Sha Tin provides a more level playing field for the Four HKIR G1s. Barza will mount Marquisat for his longtime boss Andre Fabre in the Vase. And opening his HKIR account on his last big ride in the Godolphin colours before moving on to ride as first jockey for the Aga Khan would be a very handy way to end the year. Barza 30

J-Mac 12

Hollie 12