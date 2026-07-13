Longchamp tips: Cygames Grand Prix de Paris horse-by-horse guide and Timeform ratings

Matt Brocklebank provides a horse-by-horse guide to the Group 1 Cygames Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp and we have weight-adjusted Timeform ratings too.

19:15 Longchamp - Cygames Grand Prix de Paris (Group 1) Click here for racecard and form

VARANDIR (Francis-Henri Graffard) - Timeform weight-adjusted rating 122p Unbeaten Zarak colt who didn’t race at all as a juvenile but has made great strides since his winning debut on April 5. Was given an Arc de Triomphe entry in light of his Group 3 win over a similar trip here when last seen in May and, having been well in control late on that day, he could have any amount of improvement still in the locker being from an excellent family and evidently in great hands with Francis Graffard.

111



Varandir - who has an Arc entry - gets going just in time to remain unbeaten in the G3 Prix Hocquart!@GraffardRacing @AgaKhanStuds pic.twitter.com/k3ArExNpxf — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 24, 2026

ALAM (Mikel Delzangles) - Timeform: 126 No fluke to his getting off the mark in the Group 3 Prix Greffulhe at Saint-Cloud in May but possibly had his limitations exposed when upped to top level in the Prix du Jockey Club, finishing three-length fifth behind Constitution River. Had the widest draw that day, though, and hopes pinned to the step up in trip eking out more improvement as he debuts at Longchamp on this occasion. ANCIENT EGYPT (Charlie Johnston) - Timeform 125 Sparked Derby dreams with a two-length Listed win at Newmarket on his seasonal debut and he wasn’t totally disgraced at Epsom in spite of the bad ground which didn’t appear to suit. Quick turnaround before game effort in defeat Royal Ascot last month, pushing the reopposing Causeway to within a neck, and he should still have more to offer over this trip.

Ancient Egypt wins the JCB Newmarket Stakes

SPACE WALTZ (Andre & Lavinia Fabre) - Timeform 118 Failed to add to debut success last September in three subsequent starts but back in the groove when landing last month’s Prix du Lys (G3) at Chantilly, the step up to 12 furlongs clearly beneficial. Looks a strong stayer and might be a shade vulnerable to something with a sharper turn of foot but it’s hard to state where his ceiling may lie at this point. CAUSEWAY (Aidan O’Brien) - Timeform 125p Won five times in a row since introductory fourth behind subsequent Derby winner Christmas Day at Gowran last autumn and admirable the way he just seems to do enough to get the job done. Doesn’t have much in hand over Ancient Egypt on a strict reading of their Royal Ascot form but the mile and a half clearly isn’t an issue and he has every right to take his chance at Group 1 level for the first time.

Causeway (right) gets the better of Ancient Egypt at Royal Ascot

LIMESTONE (Joseph O’Brien) - Timeform 117 Trainer can do precious little wrong at present and this son of New Bay is another from the yard on a steep upward curve. Backed up Listed win when nosing out Del Maro to land the Queen’s Vase at the Royal meeting and the fourth home (Point Of Law) reversed form with the runner-up in last week’s Bahrain Trophy. Might not be ideally suited to the way this could be run as he drops a couple of furlongs in distance and step up the ladder again in class. MALTESE CROSS (William Haggas) - Timeform 129p No doubting this one’s credentials for Group 1 honours as he’s made significant strides with every outing and ran a bold race in defeat when second to Christmas Day in the Betfred Derby at Epsom. Trainer is adamant he’s a strong stayer who might be geared towards the St Leger later in the year so he’ll have to be on his mettle in against some exciting rivals with good 10-furlong form in the book.

Maltese Cross (left) chases home Christmas Day