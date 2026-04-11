Longchamp Sunday preview ahead of the Prix de Fontainebleau

John Ingles looks ahead to Longchamp's Sunday card featuring British/Irish interest in several races.

Longchamp’s Sunday card features the main trials for the French ‘Guineas’ run over the same course and distance next month, with the fillies contesting the Prix de la Grotte and the colts warming up in the Prix de Fontainebleau. But there’s British and Irish interest on the card as well, with cross-channel runners in four of the contests. There’s not much between the three British-trained runners in the listed Prix Jacques Laffitte over an extended nine furlongs. Karl Burke’s Liberty Lane carries a penalty for winning two similar events last year, at Goodwood and Newmarket, but the form of both races has already been boosted this spring, and he looks the pick of the three visitors. At Goodwood he got the better of Meydaan, recently third in the Dubai World Cup, while at Newmarket in the autumn he got the better of the promising Gethin who returned with a smart win in the Magnolia Stakes at Kempton last Monday. Meydaan’s trainers Simon & Ed Crisford are represented by Involvement who missed all of last year but returned to his best on the second of his two starts at Meydan this season, coming from last to first to win a handicap in ready fashion last month. The other Newmarket runner is Wathnan Racing’s Diego Ventura for Hamad Al Jehani. He won a listed race over seven furlongs at Longchamp last May, and while he signed off with a creditable third in Italy in the Premio Roma over a mile and a quarter on his final start last year, he seems best at up to a mile.