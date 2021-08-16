A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at ParisLongchamp where Frankie Dettori struck aboard Real World.

Real deal for Dettori Frankie Dettori and Real World fended off the late thrust of The Revenant to win the Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein. Saeed bin Suroor's charge has been one of the most improved horses in the mile division this season and was in front over a furlong out having mastered the front-running Novemba. However the runner-up, who won this last year, was just about to hit top gear under Olivier Peslier and finished with a real flourish. He was still a neck adrift at the line though.

Bin Suroor said: “This horse has improved a lot. He won at Royal Ascot, then a Listed race at Newbury and then a Group Three at York and then we brought him here. “There was a question mark about the soft ground. He had never run on this ground, but we gave him a chance and thankfully he won. Physically he looks good – he is not there yet, but he is still improving. “I think he can run between a mile and a mile and a quarter. We will speak to Sheikh Mohammed about a plan, but more than likely will take him back to Dubai.” He added: “We’ll keep the options open for him in Group One races, but he could be a Dubai World Cup horse – if he handles the dirt. He finished second on the dirt in Dubai last year. We will run him on the turf first, just to get him fit, and then maybe take him to Saudi before the World Cup.” Double delight for Dettori Dettori doubled up when John and Thady Gosden’s Loving Dream led an English one-two as she narrowly prevailed in the Qatar Prix de Royallieu. Starting at 8/1, the Gleneagles filly found herself locked in a tight finish with Roger Varian’s runner-up Believe In Love. It was the Gosden contender that ultimately prevailed by a short neck, claiming a Group One title to add to her Group Two win in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

Thady Gosden said: “When she was headed by Andrea’s (Atzeni) filly it was a little bit concerning, but she’s a very gutsy and tough filly and obviously very talented. “Frankie gave her a wonderful ride. As we all know, when he’s in form, nobody can beat him. She obviously enjoyed the step up to a mile and six (furlongs), although she won the Ribblesdale over a mile and a half well. She likes a bit of cut in the ground. She wouldn’t mind it a bit quicker than it is today, but she handled it. “There’s Champions Day in a couple of weeks, but we’ll see how she is and talk to the owners. They bred this filly and this is what it’s all about for them.”

Perfect start for Appleby Charlie Appleby made the perfect start to Arc weekend when favourite Manobo led home a one-two for the stable in the Qatar Prix Chaudenay. Now unbeaten in four starts, the son of Sea The Stars swept to the front approaching the furlong marker and after drifting to the far rail, was driven out by James Doyle to fend off the renewed challenge of stablemate Kemari by three-quarters-of-a-length. Andre Fabre's Tides Of War was close-up in third. It's a huge weekend for the Moulton Paddocks handler who runs both Adayar and Hurricane Lane in Sunday's feature.

