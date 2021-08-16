Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Lone Eagle looks to be getting better and better
Lone Eagle is out for the season

Lone Eagle out for the season and career under threat

By Sporting Life
13:05 · SUN August 29, 2021

Lone Eagle’s career is in doubt after the classy colt suffered an injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The three-year-old, trained by Martyn Meade, has been sidelined since he finished a disappointing last of five in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

He was fancied to run a big race in Ascot’s midsummer showpiece, after only being caught close home when beaten a neck by Hurricane Lane in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Lone Eagle missed the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York this month, but was third-favourite for the Cazoo St Leger at a best-priced 8/1. He also held an entry in the Melbourne Cup.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“I’m afraid he suffered an injury after his run in the King George. He’s out for the season,” Meade said.

“It’s an injury that will take careful management – he’s certainly out for the rest of this season, and the rest of his career is under doubt.

“He’s obviously going to have the best recuperation. Unfortunately that’s why he was a bit disappointing in the King George.

“He was found afterwards to have sustained an injury. Hence, the reason he’s not run since.

“Hopefully, he might come back next season – but he’s got to make a full recovery. Certainly this season is out of question, and we’ll have to keep monitoring him whether we can bring him back.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING