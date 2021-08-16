Lone Eagle out for the season and career under threat

Lone Eagle’s career is in doubt after the classy colt suffered an injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The three-year-old, trained by Martyn Meade, has been sidelined since he finished a disappointing last of five in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes. He was fancied to run a big race in Ascot’s midsummer showpiece, after only being caught close home when beaten a neck by Hurricane Lane in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh. Lone Eagle missed the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York this month, but was third-favourite for the Cazoo St Leger at a best-priced 8/1. He also held an entry in the Melbourne Cup.

