London Gold Cup report, reaction and free video replay

Lost Boys continued his rise through the ranks after surviving a stewards’ enquiry to set up a potential trip to Royal Ascot with victory in the Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap.
The David Menuisier-trained Night Of Thunder colt backed up his comeback win at Sandown Park when putting his head down where it mattered most in the £100,000 prize.
Always travelling well in the hands of Jason Watson, the 100/30 favourite was momentarily halted when squeezed short of a room approaching the final quarter of a mile.
However, once in the clear the Jayer Investments-owned three-year-old soon set sail for home, where he was swiftly joined by the Richard Hannon-trained Sahara King.
But as the two traded blows close to the line it was the well-supported market leader that was to get the verdict by a head.
Menuisier said: “He is still green so it didn’t do him any harm (to get squeezed up) and do a bit of that and learn the hard way.
“He might be running in races with more runners down the line so it won’t always open up for him. Until the handicapper has caught up with him I think it is worth keeping at this trip.
“We will have a look at all options, but it (the Golden Gates) could be on the cards.”
And while the mile and a quarter test has been won by plenty of subsequent Group race winners in the past, including last year’s victor Saddadd, the Pulborough handler was refusing to get too carried away just yet.
He added: “I don’t want to get carried away and we will take things one step at a time. He is a type that has been exciting us for a while so it is good that it has come to fruition and he has done nothing wrong.
“He bumped into Bow Echo first time out as a two year old and Maltese Cross finished ahead of him at Ascot, but he should have won that race because the eventual winner took him completely out from one side to the other. The form he has is really solid.”
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