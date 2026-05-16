Lockinge Day reaction: Vicki Gibbins on her day at Newbury

Our writer at the track, Vicki Gibbins, with her take on Boyle Sports Lockinge day at Newbury.

“Do you want your hair doing?” I instantly regret my complimentary cosmetics hunt into the Hair and Beauty tent at Newbury and bristle slightly, lifting a hand to my head. What disaster has befallen my hair between the car and the racetrack that requires a complete re-do? Politely declining and resisting the urge to find the nearest mirror, I continue my wandering, musing which ingredients change the fries at the burger van from ‘dirty’ to ‘filthy’ and not daring to ask.

It’s Lockinge Day at Newbury and there’s time to tick off the Ladies Day bingo card before racing starts - sponsor-themed flower wall (Boyle Sports blue not lending itself to floral decoration), free hair and beauty offerings (somewhat passive aggressive) and an achingly cringe-worthy DJ (‘let me hear you sing, Newbury!’). Newbury have understood the assignment and there’s a delicate balance met between appropriately girly for the Ladies Day crowd and sufficient gravitas for the traditional race-goer, with replays of classic Lockinges reverberating over Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody. We’ve got some cracking racing to look forward to and girls remain centre of attention for the first two races. Kalpana has popped to her local track for a first outing of the season in the Aston Park Stakes and for all I defer to her Group One -winning antics, she looks in need the run after a comfortable winter. We’re all feeling the need to drop a few pounds ahead of Royal Ascot and the evergreen filly lands a blow for the ‘strong, not skinny’ brigade with a victory over West Wind Blows. “I think she was just getting a little tired but she was entitled to win the race on ratings. You never know first time out while she is carrying a bit of extra condition, and she hasn’t run for a good while, so we are thrilled,” smiles trainer Andrew Balding. “I think the Fillies & Mares will be the big plan for her.”

Kalpana after making a winning return at Newbury