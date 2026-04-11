Live racing: Trackside Live updates from the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree

The Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree.

Parade ring updates To follow

Sky Bet Grand National Market Movers Update "Looking at the positives there are a few horses that would be tremendous results for us. Banbridge, Mr Vango and Percival Legallois have been fairly friendless."

Full result 1. MR HOPE STREET 4/1

2. Lookaway 7/2 favourite

3. Konfusion 20/1

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Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "I was like John Wayne! Lost my iron, quite wet and my foot just slipped out. Made a bit of a mistake at two out and he's very inexperienced really. He's won like a fresh horse. Brilliant bit of training. We tried to get him in a race [here] over hurdles last year and he just missed out. The owners have been very patient with him; he hasn't had a clear run at things, he's had niggling issues throughout the year, meant that we couldn't get many runs into him. Three miles and a bit of nice ground, that's what he wants."

Verdict Josh The Boss (15) and Glengouly (17) liked.

Parade ring updates 17 Glengouly - alert with new headgear on, probably best we’ve seen him all season. 11 Brave Fortune - fit as you’d expect to see from the yard, one of the better ones. 9 Cruz Control - needs the run. 16 Mr Hope Street - tense and tight, not walking well as a result. 3 Konfusion - plain through the coat. 18 Chance Another One - poor mover, slender type, okay. Rib fit, fine. 12 Uncle Bert - doesn’t appeal as a physical, fine. 2 Lookaway - big, heavy set gelding - looks well for him. 6 Bad - tends to present the same; no change, fit. 1 Leave Of Absence - two handlers and keen to get on with things, not overly wrought. 15 Josh The Boss - catches the eye, shine to coat with good level of definition. 10 Deep Cave - doesn’t tend to impress in the paddock; fit and well though.

Full result 1. BOSSMAN JACK 11/4 joint-favourite

2. Soldier Reeves 15/2

3. Ballyfad 11/4 joint-favourite

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Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "This horse ran very well at Cheltenham, was a bit unlucky. Cheltenham I rode him for a lot of luck and he had never been on a big day like that before, missed the last and had he not done that I think he'd have gone an awful lot closer. Today with a bit more experience under his belt, I rode him a bit handier and it all unfolded well for him. "The horses have been in flying form all year. It looks like Willie's stretched to beat us this year and if we can get to Sandown in front and for Dan to pick up that trophy, that was the main aim this year and it really looks now as if we can't be caught. An unbelievable year for all of us and a brilliant team."

Harry Skelton celebrates as Bossman Jack tastes Grade One glory

Verdict Bossman Jack (2) and Masked Man (5) best pair.

Parade ring updates 7 Onlyforfrankie - looks well again, had appealed at Musselburgh. 11 Zanndabad - has shine to coat, fit and fine. 5 Masked Man - has improved physically through the season, one of better runners; has shine and doesn’t look over the top. 9 Scorpio Rising - athletic and leggy, fit and well. 8 Rooster Crowing - not a great mover, has shine to coat but struggle to like from a paddock perspective. 4 Kosac d'Oudairies - red hood and stepping out well, fit and fine. 6 Montemares - little fussy and playing with his head; did similar at Kelso, looks well. 1 Ballyfad - looks in great order, compact and well muscled, nice demeanour. 10 Soldier Reeves - tense and tight, very fit and lean. 2 Bossman Jack - really draws the eye, big gelding with a lovely free flowing walk, plenty to like. 13 Lord Byron - stockily built, compact type, fine. 12 Charisma Cat - never jumps out as a physical, similar to usual presentation, fit.

Sky Bet Grand National Market Movers Update Jagwar and Jordans have proved popular in the last hour. Panic Attack continues to be our worst result as punters keep faith with the Dan Skelton trained mare.

Full result 1. WADE OUT 18/1

2. Eagle Fang 28/1

3. Chart Topper 25/1

4. Supremely West 7/1

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Winning reaction Gavin Sheehan: "It's a nice way to come back, they were a long two weeks but I've come back fresh which is nice. This lad, I thought I'd be pushing him for most of the rest but he travelled like a dream, jumped great, everything was happening very smooth and every time I wanted him he was there underneath me. He was great and as you've seen I couldn't pull him up, he could have gone round again."

Wade Out on his way to victory at Aintree

Verdict Good To Be Alive (13) and Bold Endeavour (18) favoured.

Parade ring updates 16 Get On George - looks in great order, shine to coat, likeable. 10 Push The Button - presents well, tends to, looks well. 15 Fortune Timmy - strong gelding, fit and fine. 9 Absolutely Doyen - very fit, on toes but has shown similar presentation before. 4 Harbour Lake - fit and fine. 21 Kaka's Cousin - solid and well muscled, typical for the yard, likeable. 22 Lihyan - fit and well. 17 Hold The Serve - similar presentation to Kempton. 14 Duke Silver - positive mention, shine to coat and well muscled. 20 Idem - ridden in the pre-parade, did the same at Cheltenham, fit and fine. 5 Chart Topper - solid and well muscled, fine. 12 Ikarak - has presented fitter earlier in the season; okay, no better. 11 Kikijo - has come on from Cheltenham from a fitness perspective. 1 Jeriko Du Reponet - been flagging as looking quite quiet in the paddock; probably marginally more alert, fit. 6 Ace Of Spades - very fit, always presents that way. 18 Bold Endeavour - athletic and muscular for a Henderson horse, who usually present heavier. To note. 19 Quantum Quest - very tense and tight through neck and shoulders, others preferred. 3 Eagle Fang - seen him look better in the coat, no fitness questions. 13 Good To Be Alive - catches the eye, walks well, good rib definition. 2 Supremely West - not improved from Cheltenham; fine, but nothing more than that.

Full result 1. MIRABAD 50/1

2. Salvator Mundi 8/11 favourite

3. Be Aware 10/1

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Winning reaction Dan Skelton: "What a remarkable performance. He's been quite free going in the past. We thought he could nearly win a Greatwood, that didn't work so we decided we had to go over fences and to put some manners on him because he was racing incorrectly at that point and doing a little too much. We thought we'd ride him a little differently today, we knew there was going to be plenty of pace up front and it's just worked; don't know why. He got turned over the last day, I think he hated the ground and maybe he wasn't quite right; I don't know why. I think he's taken to fences because he's brave to the point he's quite numb, he's a little disregarding of them at times. What a remarkable horse and what a remarkable result."

Mirabad springs a 50/1 surprise at Aintree

Verdict Kala Conti (8) best, Mighty Bandit (4) second best.