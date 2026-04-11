Live racing: Recap the Trackside Live updates from the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree

The Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates from the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree. Recap the action.

Full result 1. FORTHFACTOR 10/1

2. Look Me 100/30

3. Merlin Allen 16/1

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Winning reaction Dan Skelton: "She's [Heidi Palin, jockey] done all the work on him, she's won those races, she went and rode him under a penalty and he was probably the one that we have trained specifically for this race. We wanted to come here with Risky Obsession, I think he is a good horse, but probably Newbury left a mark on him which was my fault but he's definitely a good horse. We came here because the ground was going to be better. Cooltobecareless, I felt, was always going to be suited by this but he is definitely the one that we picked out after he won under a penalty and said we will end up at Aintree. He had that winter break and we really prepped him for this. "In fairness to him though, even as much as you prep them, they've still got to go and deliver and I thought he was very, very good. He does hang a little bit as you saw in the closing stages. I'd have said Heidi couldn't wait to get over to the rail but she's done very well, she was without a claim in that race, so fair play. We stuck with her and she's paid us all back and a big day for her. "What a meeting. We've had a fabulous meeting and I hope everyone's got a bit of luck somewhere along the line and I know we certainly have. The horses have been brilliant."

Verdict Risky Obsession (14) best. Governors Rock (6) and Le Roi Remi (7) also liked.

Parade ring updates 6 Governors Rock - one of the better horses, quite physically forward. 1 Barachiel - fussy, needs to settle. 19 Merlin Allen - nice type, not as good as first start. 11 Moments Away - tense through neck, fit and fine. 14 Risky Obsession - one of the better models, walks well. 12 One Knight - little heavy, others appeal more on fitness. 18 The Perfect Poet - defined and well. 2 Bass Hunter - looks similar, if not better, than Cheltenham, positive. 17 Thelastmanfrompenr (below also) - plain through coat, okay. 10 Merry Away - okay, not a stand out. 16 Smile John Boy - quite tense in surroundings, was more level headed last start. 8 Look Me - little tight through the neck but nice enough model. 13 Rices Pool - plain through the coat, defined. 5 Forthfactor - jogging and getting warm, fit. 4 Cooltobecareless - very toey and on edge, would be a concern. 3 Chicker - still looks like he will come forward for the run. 17 Thelastmanfrompenr - will come forward for the run. 7 Le Roi Remi - athletic for a Tom Ellis, leggy, fit. 9 Makingplansfor - raw and unfurnished, plain. 20 Nightflyer - little plain in the coat, big chasing model for the future rather than now. 15 Ronnie Russet - nice model, walks well and moves through the body.

Full result 1. I AM MAXIMUS 9/2 favourite

2. Iroko 18/1

3. Jordans 28/1

4. Johnnywho 12/1

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Winning reaction Paul Townend: "He's tough isn't he? I think the cheekpieces definitely helped in the middle of the race but also going to the start, he was alive, but when I jumped off he was in a nice rhythm again. Still probably didn't travel with the enthusiasm of the first year but the cheekpieces helped me in the middle part of the race, definitely at three quarters pace. I seen the ones down in front and I wasn't going to be the one to go chasing them, I had enough going okay in front of me and I was able to get a lead to The Elbow. I didn't know where that loose horse was going to go. "He's a really, really good horse that's why (I've always believed in him). Grangeclare West's preparation was really good in the Bobbyjo and Nick Rockett last year came here and beat me but this lad wasn't telling me not to ride him. He's so good, such an engine, he'd gallop to the end of the world for you. Privileged to have anything to do with him. What a horse. "Grand Nationals and Gold Cups are the pinnacle of our sport."

Celebrations for the I Am Maximus team

Sky Bet Grand National Market Movers Update Panic Attack and I Am Maximus are the best backed horses going into the final half hour before the Randox Grand National. At a bigger price, there has been late money for Final Orders.

Verdict Lecky Watson (11), Three Card Brag (15), Gorgeous Tom (24) and Jordans (28) liked.

Parade ring updates 1 I Am Maximus (below also) - still tense. 32 Top Of The Bill - tends to present well, does so again. 29 Final Orders - slight, okay. 25 The Real Whacker - looks well, tends to present fit. 27 Answer To Kayf - doesn’t stand out. 21 Captain Cody - okay at best. 4 Grangeclare West - in good order. 23 Perceval Legallois - defined, okay. 9 Monty's Star - looks in good order, big deep chested horse. 37 Amirite - fit and well. 24 Gorgeous Tom - shining in the coat, in great order. 6 Haiti Couleurs - plain through coat, lacking shine and presence of earlier in season. 16 Oscars Brother - plain coat, fit. 31 Panic Attack - lacking her edge from last few runs, nothing major but enough to be noted. 33 Johnnywho - similar to Cheltenham, in good order. 34 Twig - very lean, in good order. 13 Iroko - looks fantastic, match fit. 17 Mr Vango - looks in good order, shine to coat. 36 Imperial Saint - big gelding, looks well. 30 Marble Sands - big solid gelding, fine. 20 Beauport - little tentative, plain in coat. 12 Champ Kiely - fit and well. 28 Jordans - always a good looking horse, little tense with surrounds but no major concerns. 19 Stellar Story - second handler added, fussy. 5 Gerri Colombe - big strong horse, okay. 15 Three Card Brag - looks well. 3 Banbridge - slender, fit. 26 Quai De Bourbon - little plain, workmanlike. 18 High Class Hero - not one of the better Mullins. 14 Favori De Champdou - already warm in pre-parade. 8 Firefox - fine, no better than that. 1 I Am Maximus - quite tense in preliminaries, needs to be managed for paddock. 11 Lecky Watson - eye catcher; improved coat and muscle definition. 10 Spanish Harlem - fit and well. 22 Jagwar - better than Cheltenham. 19 Stellar Story - sturdy sort, little heavy over ribs.

Full result 1. HOME BY THE LEE 5/1

2. Take No Chances 18/1

3. Honesty Policy 5/2

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Winning reaction JJ Slevin: "Joseph told me to try and run the sting out of them today. Didn't go through the race as well early as he did in Cheltenham but he can do that, he's just an unbelievable horse. He's just a very special horse. Joseph is an unbelievable trainer, two runners yesterday, Zeus Power won the Grade 1 and Solness just went down in the Melling Chase so it's unbelievable what he can do really."

Home By The Lee leads over the last in the Jet2 Liverpool Hurdle

Verdict Honesty Policy (6) best, Hiddenvalley Lake (4) overpriced.

Parade ring updates 7 Impose Toi - fit and fine, looked better earlier in the season. 11 Lavida Adiva - small mare, looks fit for frame. 9 Strong Leader - similar presentation to this season, doesn’t knock your eye out, fine. 10 Air Of Entitlement - has a bit of quality about her, nicely keen to get on with it. 3 Hewick - small and slight, fine - similar presentation to normal. 4 Hiddenvalley Lake - solid and muscular, in good order. 6 Honesty Policy - 'fittened' up again, looks in good order. 5 Home By The Lee - gets tense (very hot at Cheltenham) and starting to get stressy; fit. 8 Jingko Blue - fitter at Cheltenham, others appeal more. 1 Doddiethegreat - has been in good order throughout the year, fine. 12 Take No Chances - good looking mare, always appeals in the paddock, looks well.

Sky Bet Grand National Market Movers Update "Looking at the positives there are a few horses that would be tremendous results for us. Banbridge, Mr Vango and Percival Legallois have been fairly friendless."

Full result 1. MR HOPE STREET 4/1

2. Lookaway 7/2 favourite

3. Konfusion 20/1

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Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "I was like John Wayne! Lost my iron, quite wet and my foot just slipped out. Made a bit of a mistake at two out and he's very inexperienced really. He's won like a fresh horse. Brilliant bit of training. We tried to get him in a race [here] over hurdles last year and he just missed out. The owners have been very patient with him; he hasn't had a clear run at things, he's had niggling issues throughout the year, meant that we couldn't get many runs into him. Three miles and a bit of nice ground, that's what he wants."

All smiles after Mr Hope Street wins at Aintree

Verdict Josh The Boss (15) and Glengouly (17) liked.

Parade ring updates 17 Glengouly - alert with new headgear on, probably best we’ve seen him all season. 11 Brave Fortune - fit as you’d expect to see from the yard, one of the better ones. 9 Cruz Control - needs the run. 16 Mr Hope Street - tense and tight, not walking well as a result. 3 Konfusion - plain through the coat. 18 Chance Another One - poor mover, slender type, okay. Rib fit, fine. 12 Uncle Bert - doesn’t appeal as a physical, fine. 2 Lookaway - big, heavy set gelding - looks well for him. 6 Bad - tends to present the same; no change, fit. 1 Leave Of Absence - two handlers and keen to get on with things, not overly wrought. 15 Josh The Boss - catches the eye, shine to coat with good level of definition. 10 Deep Cave - doesn’t tend to impress in the paddock; fit and well though.

Full result 1. BOSSMAN JACK 11/4 joint-favourite

2. Soldier Reeves 15/2

3. Ballyfad 11/4 joint-favourite

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Winning reaction Harry Skelton: "This horse ran very well at Cheltenham, was a bit unlucky. Cheltenham I rode him for a lot of luck and he had never been on a big day like that before, missed the last and had he not done that I think he'd have gone an awful lot closer. Today with a bit more experience under his belt, I rode him a bit handier and it all unfolded well for him. "The horses have been in flying form all year. It looks like Willie's stretched to beat us this year and if we can get to Sandown in front and for Dan to pick up that trophy, that was the main aim this year and it really looks now as if we can't be caught. An unbelievable year for all of us and a brilliant team."

Harry Skelton celebrates as Bossman Jack tastes Grade One glory

Verdict Bossman Jack (2) and Masked Man (5) best pair.

Parade ring updates 7 Onlyforfrankie - looks well again, had appealed at Musselburgh. 11 Zanndabad - has shine to coat, fit and fine. 5 Masked Man - has improved physically through the season, one of better runners; has shine and doesn’t look over the top. 9 Scorpio Rising - athletic and leggy, fit and well. 8 Rooster Crowing - not a great mover, has shine to coat but struggle to like from a paddock perspective. 4 Kosac d'Oudairies - red hood and stepping out well, fit and fine. 6 Montemares - little fussy and playing with his head; did similar at Kelso, looks well. 1 Ballyfad - looks in great order, compact and well muscled, nice demeanour. 10 Soldier Reeves - tense and tight, very fit and lean. 2 Bossman Jack - really draws the eye, big gelding with a lovely free flowing walk, plenty to like. 13 Lord Byron - stockily built, compact type, fine. 12 Charisma Cat - never jumps out as a physical, similar to usual presentation, fit.

Sky Bet Grand National Market Movers Update Jagwar and Jordans have proved popular in the last hour. Panic Attack continues to be our worst result as punters keep faith with the Dan Skelton trained mare.

Full result 1. WADE OUT 18/1

2. Eagle Fang 28/1

3. Chart Topper 25/1

4. Supremely West 7/1

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Winning reaction Gavin Sheehan: "It's a nice way to come back, they were a long two weeks but I've come back fresh which is nice. This lad, I thought I'd be pushing him for most of the rest but he travelled like a dream, jumped great, everything was happening very smooth and every time I wanted him he was there underneath me. He was great and as you've seen I couldn't pull him up, he could have gone round again."

Wade Out on his way to victory at Aintree

Verdict Good To Be Alive (13) and Bold Endeavour (18) favoured.

Parade ring updates 16 Get On George - looks in great order, shine to coat, likeable. 10 Push The Button - presents well, tends to, looks well. 15 Fortune Timmy - strong gelding, fit and fine. 9 Absolutely Doyen - very fit, on toes but has shown similar presentation before. 4 Harbour Lake - fit and fine. 21 Kaka's Cousin - solid and well muscled, typical for the yard, likeable. 22 Lihyan - fit and well. 17 Hold The Serve - similar presentation to Kempton. 14 Duke Silver - positive mention, shine to coat and well muscled. 20 Idem - ridden in the pre-parade, did the same at Cheltenham, fit and fine. 5 Chart Topper - solid and well muscled, fine. 12 Ikarak - has presented fitter earlier in the season; okay, no better. 11 Kikijo - has come on from Cheltenham from a fitness perspective. 1 Jeriko Du Reponet - been flagging as looking quite quiet in the paddock; probably marginally more alert, fit. 6 Ace Of Spades - very fit, always presents that way. 18 Bold Endeavour - athletic and muscular for a Henderson horse, who usually present heavier. To note. 19 Quantum Quest - very tense and tight through neck and shoulders, others preferred. 3 Eagle Fang - seen him look better in the coat, no fitness questions. 13 Good To Be Alive - catches the eye, walks well, good rib definition. 2 Supremely West - not improved from Cheltenham; fine, but nothing more than that.

Full result 1. MIRABAD 50/1

2. Salvator Mundi 8/11 favourite

3. Be Aware 10/1

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Winning reaction Dan Skelton: "What a remarkable performance. He's been quite free going in the past. We thought he could nearly win a Greatwood, that didn't work so we decided we had to go over fences and to put some manners on him because he was racing incorrectly at that point and doing a little too much. We thought we'd ride him a little differently today, we knew there was going to be plenty of pace up front and it's just worked; don't know why. He got turned over the last day, I think he hated the ground and maybe he wasn't quite right; I don't know why. I think he's taken to fences because he's brave to the point he's quite numb, he's a little disregarding of them at times. What a remarkable horse and what a remarkable result."

Mirabad springs a 50/1 surprise at Aintree

Verdict Kala Conti (8) best, Mighty Bandit (4) second best.