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JM Jungle wins the opening race of the 2024 Ebor Festival
JM Jungle wins the opening race of the 2024 Ebor Festival

Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Dante Festival at York

Horse Racing
Wed May 13, 2026 · 1 min ago

The Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from the Dante Festival at York.

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All times BST. Please refresh for updates

13:45 British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes

Parade ring updates

2 Cut A Dash - fretting and fussing, has some size, very green.

6 Varzi - smart type; close coupled and very fit for debut.

1 Courseyoudo - breeze up purchase and profiles physically like one, compact and agile, will come forward for the run though.

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