Live racing blog: Trackside live updates from Newbury on Saturday

Check out the Trackside Live team's updates from day two of the Greenham meeting at Newbury including paddock updates, replays and much more.
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13:25 - Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Registered As The Fred Darling Stakes) (Fillies' Group 3)
Paddock Notes
9 Spinning Lizzie - hasn’t grown a considerable amount from two to three, race fitness shows; high level of definition over ribs
10 Splish Splash - small filly, very behind in the coat compared to these; fit for frame but doesn’t appeal physically
15 Zooming - early eye catcher, big, deep chested filly, physically forward to a lot of these, oozes quality
13 Touleen - a lovely, alert way of walking and having a look at everything. Not developed considerably from two to three, fit an well though.
8 Silenciosa - wears red hood but has got warm, tall filly with presence, fair level of definition
4 Ellusive Butterfly - racy type, compact and together, fit after two runs
6 K Sarra - behind in the coat but a couple have been from the yard and not prevented a good showing, fit
11 Stimulative Trip - small and behind in the coat, doesn’t appeal agains some of these
3 Domina Ignis - two handlers and a little fussy, poor through neck, doesn’t appeal physically
7 Princess Petrol - plenty of definition behind but might improve over ribs, small sturdy filly
5 Figjam - leggy and angular, very fit but lacks quality of opposition
2 Catching The Moon - lengthy and a little flat rumped, coat could be better, okay at best
6 K Sarra - very joggy switched to paddock, concern
12 Sukanya - late to paddock with red hood but very fit, on toes but clearly anticipated.
1 Blingy's Sister - leggy and a little raw still, will full out and improve. Lean to the point of light.
A few of these getting on toes in paddock but 13 Touleen not turned a hair.
Paddock Verdict
13 Touleen, 15 Zooming and 12 Sukanya are the best three, latter pair on toes but manageable. 6 K Sarra best to post
Full Result
1st Sukanya 16/1
2nd Touleen 5/4 fav
3rd Domina Ignis 14/1
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