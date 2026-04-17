Live racing blog: Trackside live updates from Newbury on Friday

Check out a recap of the Trackside Live team's updates from day one of the Greenham meeting at Newbury.

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16:20 cityam.com Handicap Free video replay

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Result 1st Call My Bluff 40/1 2nd

Parade Ring updates Verdict:

Between Pole Star and Classical Allusion, Classical Allusion preferred

Pole Star - reluctant to enter paddock at first but went in without much coaxing, high level of definition Blazeon Five - tight enough behind, red hood but only marginally tense though neck and shoulders Lavender Hill Mob - very fit as you’d expect to see from the yard, relaxed Francesco Baracca - probably seen better runners from the yard this week, little tense Classical Allusion - high level of rib definition and has a big walk, catches the eye Call My Bluff - still should come on for another run 15:42 Darley EBF Novice Stakes Free video replay

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Result 1st Maltese Cross 7/4 fav 2nd My Love Is King 16/1 3rd Joulany 6/1

Parade Ring updates Verdict:

Between Maltese Cross and My Love Is King from a physical perspective, although would have no major negatives to find with Shabab Al Ahli

Easwrith Destiny - big chested gelding, should come forward for the run Alfaraz - quality individual and relaxed in pre-parade but has got very warm, good level of definition Much - giant of a colt, plenty of chest and girth, should improve for whatever he does today Sahara King - has got a touch warm and should come forward slightly Shabab Al Ahli - two handlers, nice moving colt with quality, fit and well Ataturk - fine and slender compared with a lot of these, okay My Love Is King - two handlers but very quiet and easily managed, has a bit of presence about him, strong topline Barrister - close-coupled but not lacking in height, walks well, fit and fine Joulany - big, deep chest and girth, has got a touch warm. Okay, but nothing more Maltese Cross - one of the fittest in the field, well muscled and tight, especially for a Haggas horse

15:07 Dreweatts Maiden Fillies' Stakes Result 1st I'm The One Evs fav 2nd Allaire 7/4

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Parade Ring updates Verdict:

I'm The One has so much quality but might come on a touch here. Allaire and Light Dreamer preferred, the latter is the best Hannon horse sighted this week from a fitness perspective

Morningtoncresent - little plain, should improve for outing Bintnaseefa - should come forward for the run Tempestra - been very straightforward, no issues with application of headgear, fit and fine Wild Violet -very behind in the coat, a little plain. Eze Sur Mer - very on toes, straight into paddock. Athletic filly but needs to settle. Paean Of Appin - a little fussy and has got warm, okay fitness but plain compared to some of these. Light Dreamer - probably one of the fittest Hannon horses I’ve seen this week, they’ve all looked a touch lacking. Very light in comparison. Semper Femina - good sized filly but will come on for the run Tenison - very fit as we tend to see from the yard but physically behind compared to some of these Musical Accord - good level of fitness although had started getting a little warm, one to monitor. I'm The One - lovely mover, covers the ground, easy going attitude but might improve a touch for whatever she does today. By no means unfit. Marianta - huge head on smaller body, would indicate she’ll still have some filling out to do, fit enough Society Girl - more workmanlike as a physical model than some of these but walks well and very fit Allaire - beautiful filly. Has size but athletic and slender, high level of rib definition, quiet behaviour. 14:32 Bridget 'Confined' Maiden Fillies' Stakes Free video replay

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Result 1st Synchronicity 6/4 fav 2nd Song Of The Clouds 15/8 3rd Tarrant 16/1 Parade Ring updates Verdict

Synchronicity is best here but a few catch interest at bigger prices; Bundok and Sapphire Secret

Seet - two handlers, might just tighten up a touch for this, hasn’t got the shine to coat yet Bundok - small and compact, plenty of muscle definition and taking proceedings well Song Of The Clouds - has occasionally been a touch on her toes but starting to settle, walks well, fit and fine Cap Santa Lucia - dwarfs the rest of these, big filly with plenty of physical presence, fit and well. Just attempted to get loose in paddock, but settled quickly Sapphire Secret - nice way about her, not turned a hair in the preliminaries and is well balanced with quality. Likeable. Lucky Luna - sprinting physique, compact and together, might come on for the run. Has been taken int pre-parade as getting upset Akademy Lady - a little plain. Not overly big physically, doesn’t catch the eye Mother Dear -lengthy and flat rumped, wouldn’t appeal physically. Fit enough but doesn’t have much of a hind end. Bright Summer - neat filly and fit, as all the Balding’s have been presenting over last few days. Clear clip line and coat only just coming through. Been tricky to saddle, kept outside Pierpoint - quality filly with shine to coat, big chest and will probably improve physically over back end. Synchronicity - walked into the pre-parade with no idea what the horses were, she immediately stood out. Not overly big but well proportioned, quiet demeanour. Fit. Just has a lovely way about her. 13.57 Dubai Duty Free EBF Maiden Stakes Free video replay

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Result 1st Blessed Voyager 11/1 2nd Harry Knows 17/2 3rd Jaan Ki Tukri 7/2 Verdict:

Between Jaan Ki Tikri and Napa, like the former better, he’s been a bit toey but has the physical profile for this