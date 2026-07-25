Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from King George day at Ascot

The Trackside Live team are at Ascot for King George day and you can follow all the action as it happens here.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

Parade ring updates 1. Golden Mind - fit and well, coat a touch dull, but no real concerns. 2. Completely Random - 3. Great Acclaim - always presents well and does so again; fit. 4. Two Tribes - fit and well, no issues. 5. Arctic Dawn - okay, but looks to me like he will come on a bit for this after a short break. 6. Mezcala - tense again early, as was the case last time, too, so not a negative in any way; is fit. 7. Stellar Sunrise - fine but will come on a touch again. 8. Back In Black - okay, fit, almost fell over own feet in pre-parade! Fine now. 9. Extremely Zain - Can't find fault, very fit, good looker. 11. Saytarr - fit but coat a little dull, fine otherwise. 12. Ata Rangi - very fit and well, nicely keen too, with a good coat; appeals. 13. Aalto - 14. Sword - has got himself warm, often does, isn't a negative; fit. 15. Philanthropist - makes appeal, strong and fit, looks well. 16. Leadman - keen and throwing his head about a bit; has a wet rug on at present. 17. Amazing Journey - touch keen, big unit, carries head a touch high, fit.

Result 1. Kon Tiki (7/2) 2. Esna (40/1) 3. Skydance (8/1)

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Verdict Market has this right, Touleen and Kon Tiki the best pair. Preference just for Kon Tiki.

Parade ring updates 1. Arisaig - so laid back she's almost asleep; lengthy mare that's fit and well. 2. Cheshire Dancer - a little keen early but has settled; is fine, but others appeal more. 3. Kon Tiki - a big unit, good core to her, a real powerhouse, chalk and cheese to the 8; looks in superb shape. 4. Pina Sonata - good-bodied type, she's fit and well, no issues. 5. Sukanya - has been tense and on her toes from the word go here; others make more appeal on that alone. 6. Esna - has made appeal a couple of times already this year and does again, she's a strong, well put-together filly that's fit and well. 7. Skydance - does not look unfit after a break, very relaxed, makes some appeal. 8. Touleen - Cannot find fault; a lighter-framed sort, but that's not to say she doesn't have substance; athletic, very fit.

Result and replay 1. Moonrise (11/2) 2. Dee's Funny Girl (9/1) 3. Velozee (17/2)

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Winning reaction Andrew Balding: "She has a tendency to be exuberant in her racing style, but luckily there was plenty of pace on. "That was only the third start of her career and she is learning all the time, but she is a proper professional. She got a nice into it today, which I think helped, and she was strong at the end of the race as well so I was very pleased. "She had done some pretty good work before the Windsor Castle so we were really hopeful of a big run, and she nearly did it. I would be very happy with today’s performance. "You are always fearful until they pass the line, but that was great. She is in the Lowther and that would look to be the next logical step. "I don’t know if we would do any travelling near the end of the year as that is a long way away, and there are plenty of nice races close to home."

Moonrise takes control at Ascot under Oisin Murphy

Verdict Dark Issue best. Magnesium to outrun odds.

Parade ring updates 1. Alta Regina - first out, quite a long neck on her, little bit of filling out on her topline to do but she's very fit and well, relaxing. 2. Dark Issue - looks more the finished article as a 2yo, filled out well, strong, racey type, looks very well. 3. Dee's Funny Girl - two handlers, getting warm and a touch keen; no great size to her but she is very fit. 4. Glorious Game - two handlers, has scope, some size to her, makes some overall appeal. 5. Harlequin Sky - green, kicking out, on her toes; she was better behaved last time, so this can't be taken positively. 6. Magnesium - appeals again as one for the future; lovely walk, size and scope, probably not today but there is a nice race for that. 7. Miss Kodi - has some length, will stay further, fit and relaxed, good sort. 8. Moonrise - strong at the back, all power, arguably looks more a sprinter than anything; fit, appeals. 9. Nuit D'eclair - okay, still some filling out to do on the topline, two handlers; okay, others appeal more on the day. 10. The Can Can Queen - fine, fit, will get a bit further on looks but others make more appeal. 11. Velozee - Signs of greenness, two handlers and she's had a couple of moments; nice enough sort, fit, but needs to settle.

Result and replay 1. Never Enough (11/8) 2. Izuba (13/2) 3. Tumishi (13/2)

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Winning reaction Ed Walker: "He was so laid back at Windsor, and he was so laid back in the prelims here, but he just pinged the gates and grabbed hold of the bit. I was worried he was doing a bit too much. Maybe he is just a bit speedier as he is bred to be quick as his dam was very quick. "He has got that wonderful laid back attitude at home so he probably doesn’t show his speed. I thought we would use our experience, but there is a bit of a headwind, and when he was tanking along in front into the headwind I started worrying a bit. "The dam was a good two-year-old, but I think this guy has got massive scope to go on in the future. It is very important he gets black type for the mare as the mare was very good. He is the second foal out of the mare, and the first foal was disappointing. "Will is adamant he will go further in time. I think we will keep him at six for now with the way he jumped and travelled. He is a real exciting one for the future. Whether we go into a novice with a penalty, or something better straight away, I don’t know. He is still mentally quite backward. "I don’t think we will throw him into something smoking hot straight away. I think we might miss the Gimcrack as I think he is just too backward and is not ready for that. I think he could be a nice three-year-old, but I would like to have a crack at an autumn stakes race if he is up to that."

Never Enough wins the opener at Ascot on King George day

Verdict Perfect Strike best. Looks quality.

Parade ring updates 1. Ahoy - compact, looks a sprinter but outclassed here on overall looks. 2. Astralite - fit enough for debut, fine overall and no real signs of greenness but will come on for the run. 3. Crazee In Havana - good type, racey, more for now than a few; looks a sprinter all day. 4. Izuba - still a little up at the back but nice type, compact, good sort. 5. Never Enough - looks really well, excellent walker, fluid through paces; has some length and scope, appeals. 6. Perfect Strike - two handlers and a touch green, but a lovely, well-made sort, has size and scope, will undoubtedly keep improving whatever he does here. 7. Public Affection - lovely, quite tall, strong sort, good walker and relaxed, appeals. Just a bit green, having a shout as one or two others came into the ring. Now losing it a little - won't be saddled in the box, nearly got loose, handler did a good job. 8. Silent Sadhu - a lengthier sort, bit quiet, having a look around; okay, will keep improving but others better today. 9. Tumishi - more compact sort, fit but has just been a bit keen early here.