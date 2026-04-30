Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from Ascot and Newmarket

The Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates from the the first four races at Ascot and from Newmarket.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates

Join us this weekend for more from Trackside Live.

Parade ring updates 5 Stellar Sunrise - bit wowed by him today, thought he would come forward for the run at Newbury and has tightened up. Lovely demeanour and has a good size. 2 Jel Pepper - wouldn’t be saddled in a box and getting increasingly uptight. No doubts on fitness, but exuding energy.

Full result 1. BILLYJOH 11/2

2. Golden Redemption 3/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Mick Appleby: "He's been working really well at home. Every single year he just seems to improve so I think there's a lot more to come from him this year. He absolutely thrives on his racing; we gave him a good break through the winter because he were ready for a good break, we gave him three or four months off which did him really well and he's come back really well. "I would say we'd go a similar route to what we've done the last two years with him. He loves Goodwood, he finished second there twice last year at the Festival so hopefully he can do that again."

Verdict Really taken by Misunderstood here, looks overpriced. Elarak best of the top two in the market.

Parade ring updates 2 Silver Ghost - strong, full bodied filly, in good order. 6 Leadman - tends to appeal physically. Have seen looking fitter, others appeal more. 7 Golden Redemption - plenty to like, has a bit of quality and walks well. Benefit of a run already. 4 Misunderstood - very fit for a horse returning after a lengthy break. 3 Billyjoh - tends to come out with a spring to his step, lacking a bit of presence here. 1 Elarak - has fitness but a little poor through the coat.

Full result 1. JONQUIL 100/30 joint-favourite

2. Holloway Boy 9/2

3. Remmooz 7/2

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Post-race reaction Paddy Power cut Jonquil to 16/1 from 50s for the Queen Anne Stakes. Colin Keane: "It went pretty smooth. He was good last year when he won in Goodwood but his last couple of runs petered out, saying that he had a good run in Keeneland from a bad draw. Andrew and the team were pretty happy with him coming here today and they were spot on, he felt very well today. "We learned a bit about him in Abu Dhabi. I think he likes a bit of cover, likes to get in amongst them and he switches off and then he can quicken. Possibly [he could go for the Queen Anne] but it depends how the ground turns up, he could take his chance in the Lockinge if it turned up nice ground; a lot to gain and little to lose."

Verdict Like Seacruiser best. Neither Bowmark nor Jonquil making much appeal on their behaviour.

Parade ring updates 4 Remmooz (below also) - warm down the neck. 2 Holloway Boy - fit enough, some definition at the back, fine overall. 5 Bowmark - lathered up in sweat, very tense, isn't settling. 7 La Botte - two handlers and relaxed, doesn't knock my eye out, but fine. 3 Naqeeb - badly in need of the run. 4 Remmooz - looks tight for this first run of the year, won't come on a lot for it, pretty fit. 6 Jonquil - fine, isn't really striding out as you'd like and has got warm. Looks quite tense actually. 8 Rashabar - robust sort that looks very much in need of this after an absence. Will come on a lot for it. 9 Seacruiser - impressive gelding, plenty of size about him and looks pretty straight for this after recent run.

Full result 1. SANTORINI STAR 9/4 favourite

2. Eydon 100/30

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Tom Marquand: "William was keen to start her back at this trip thinking she'd got a bit quicker this year and he's probably right, she's really strengthened up. She's done a really good job there, Eydon is not a bad horse and he got a kind enough lead in front whereas she was a bit rusty. "She had a job on at the two but she's done a really good job. She's real gritty, real tough and I'd give her the benefit of the doubt (as to whether she was idling) first run of the year, needed shaking up a little bit to remember what her life was about and she was all there for it when she remembered."

Santorini Star, ridden by Tom Marquand

Verdict Not a true stand out really; Eydon always appeals from a quality perspective and French Master is fittest. Parade ring updates 4 Lion's Pride - doesn’t notably improve fitness wise each run, always presents heavy. 3 French Master - slight type and presents fit, not much of him. 5 Paradias - solid, stocky type. Has benefit of race fitness and it shows. 7 Santorini Star - relaxed attitude and moves well as a result. Fit enough to do herself justice on return, although will sharpen up. 6 Sunway - lives on his nerves and starting to get warm / fuss in the pre-parade. Fit. 2 Eydon - always appeals physically but can’t help being struck by this horse. Size and strength, fit enough for return.

Full result 1. COPPULL 7/2

2. Midnight Tango 66/1

3. Division 10/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Post-race reaction Paddy Power cut Coppull to 12/1 from 25/1 for the Commonwealth Cup. Rossa Ryan: "It was good. We didn't go mad early and three out this lad was itching to get on with it. He's really grown up from two to three quite a lot mentally, physically he's a good sort. There should be room for improvement. This year he is going about everything the right way. If he can keep improving we'll hopefully have a bright future with him."

Verdict Wise Approach and Ghost Mode best pair.

Parade ring updates 8 Midnight Tango - compact, sprint type, will come forward for this. 1 Wise Approach - in great shape, very fit, impressive type, settled. 4 Coppull - very small, just hasn't grown that much, not impressive compared to others. 7 Ghost Mode - another proper sprinting type that looks very fit today, one of the better ones on show. 5 Crown Relic - a lighter-framed type but very fit for this, looks in great shape. 3 Brussels - imposing as a juvenile, perhaps hasn't grown as much as might have been expected, but still looks very well today. 6 Division - a much stronger and robust sprint type, consistently looked well last year; appeals on physique but maybe well need the run for fitness. 2 Ardisia - hasn't grown an awful lot from last year, looks a touch light as well. Pre-parade.

Full result 1. ST ANTON 4/1

2. Comic Hero 7/1

3. Fort Rock 9/2

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

St Anton, ridden by Joe Leavy, comes out on top at Newmarket

Verdict Nothing wrong with the favourite but preference given to St Anton and Vincenzo Peruggia. Vincenzo Peruggia has got very warm but has had a sweat rug on and can be excused.

Parade ring updates 4 Fort Rock - has got warm and is keen, but manageable. Nice stamp as you’d expect but doesn’t overly jump out. 5 Elan d'Or - very sweaty but does tend to present that way; fit enough to do justice but open to improvement. 9 Royal Bodyguard - better in the coat than the Bell runner earlier on the card, touch warm but fine. 2 Zennor Storm - plenty of chest and girth, will come forward for the run for all the Haggas horses tend to present heavy. A little keen. 3 Objector - lacks neck compared to body and has got a touch warm (excusable in this weather), fine. 6 Lake Como - big solid type, unusual for the yard who tend to have slighter models. Shine to coat, plenty to like. 1 Vincenzo Peruggia - athletic, long backed colt, not much leg. Very fit. 7 St Anton - had a bit of quality when making reappearance at Craven, has improved again and appeals. 8 Comic Hero - loose and languid in the walk, moves well, doesn’t jump out on fitness in the way some from the yard have.

Full result 1. SWEET WILLIAM 5/6 favourite

2. Caballo De Mar 4/1

3. Miss Alpilles 40/1

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Rab Havlin: "It was his first run and he's a tough old boy to get fit these days. He travelled good, he jumped from the stalls when sometimes you need him to he doesn't. You've always got to read the room with William, he never gives you the same ride twice. He went as though he was going to go and win two or three lengths and he just waited. It was a long furlong and a half. He'll definitely come on, normally when he comes off the gallop he won't blow a candle out."

Sweet William wins the Sagaro

Verdict A race to treat with some caution. Dubai Future best on the day. Tarriance and Sweet William the others to make some appeal, but Dubai Future fittest today.

Parade ring updates A lot of horses here that are going to improve an awful lot for this. 3 Ascending - another that needs the run. 9 Miss Alpilles (below also) - needs run. 2 Sweet William - okay, but again, will come on plenty. 5 Deira Mile (below also) - getting warm between back legs. 6 Dubai Future - fitter than most today; good coat and looks well. 1 Caballo De Mar - refusing to settle here, has already had a kick-out, and there's a lot to work on fitness-wise. 9 Miss Alpilles - loose-rugged, fine on what can be seen, but is dwarfed by a few of these. 5 Deira Mile (below also) - definitely needs the run after over a year away. 7 Tabletalk - a lengthier type, and whilst there's some ribcage on show, is another that still looks like he'll come on again for this. 5 Deira Mile - a giant of a stayer, tall; little bit on his toes early here, needs to settle. 8 Tarriance - first in, strong, robust sort; isn't striding out fully yet and looks very much like the run will do him good. Pre-parade.

Full result 1. ANCIENT EGYPT 16/1

2. My Love Is King 100/30

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction Rowan Scott: "He's not quite the finished article yet, he's still a bit of a baby having a look at things but he's a horse that will mature with even more time and hopefully there'll be some more good days with him. He looks like he'll get further so he's got plenty of options. I made it a nice even one [gallop]. I stirred him on a little bit so he didn't overrace at all but he showed no signs of that and when one came to me he dug deep and found a bit more so hopefully there will be a bit more to come from him."

Ancient Egypt, ridden by Rowan Scott

Verdict Poseidon's Warrior best, think Archers Bay is overpriced, has the quality amongst a good field.

Parade ring updates 4 My Love Is King - really liked at Newbury; has a real quality about him. Compact and delicate, occasionally flashing a tail and having a moment (did the same last time). 5 Poseidon's Warrior (below also) - to post early. 2 Archers Bay - flat rumped but has size and power. Fit and well. 3 Lyneham - good mover, free through the body. Quite a sizeable two year old and hasn’t changed a lot from two to three. Looks well. 5 Poseidon's Warrior - has tightened up over quarters since last run, not the biggest but has strength and power. 1 Ancient Egypt - progressed physically from two to three in a nice way. Will improve for whatever he does today; having occasional shout and will tighten up over ribs.

Full result 1. ADAAY OF SCARLET 11/8 favourite

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning reaction James Doyle: "Oisin said he was like a little motorbike and he is certainly that. He's got gears, he's got a beautiful temperament which will certainly stand him in good stead; it was nice. He jumped a little bit skew-whiff, I don't know why, it's like he tripped himself up a little bit coming out of the gates so I was happy if Sean wanted to roll on but he actually found himself in front. I probably went half a tick too slow on him because he did take time to get organised when the guys did close on me around the two so that's something to be mindful of going forward but there's not too many three runner races he'll contest."

Update Dance A Jig a little keen on the way to post. Verdict All three settled better. Think Dance A Jig best of these in time, but for today Adaay Of Scarlett appeals most.

Parade ring updates Dance A Jig now growling. Into parade ring- and all three have started shouting..... Nothing wrong with the 1 (A Bear Affair), perhaps the most developed of the trio already; fit and well, no issues at all, and arguably the best-behaved of the trio. The other pair look much more early-season 2yos. Adaay Of Scarlett has a touch more substance to him and looks well, very fit over the ribs. All three out nice and early. The 4 (Dance A Jig) still very green, shouting, and set the 2 (Adaay Of Scarlett) off; Dance A Jig is the biggest of the trio and will be the one that will benefit most from this, still plenty of filling out to do on his topline. Pre-parade.

Full result 1. EARTH SHOT 10/11 favourite

2. Velvet Vega 9/2

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Post-race reaction Paddy Power cut Earth Shot to 25/1 from 33s for the Oaks. Tom Marquand: "It was a nice impressive performance. Obviously had that really nice introduction behind one of our other exciting fillies, My Ophelia, and both of them are extremely exciting. This filly is first to step onto a racetrack in 2026 and that was everything you'd want it to be. "She took a little while to work it out, the track being the track she took a bit of a hop and a jump over a few of the ridges early on but she worked it out late. As ever with ours, William likes to leave a bit to be improved on into the season and looking forward to seeing what she really can do. She's bred to stay really, really well and she obviously possesses a decent bit of speed with that so hopefully that is class. A really nice starting point to the year for her and that mile and a half trip definitely looks there to be had and we'll see what William decides."

Earth Shot, pictured prior to her maiden win at Newmarket

Verdict Malika (4) best.