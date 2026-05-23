Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the Irish Guineas meeting at the Curragh

The Trackside Live team brought you their views from the paddock at the Curragh. Recap the blog with results, reaction and free replays.

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Full result 1. CAUSEWAY 5/6 favourite

2. Zia Zabel 12/1

3. Shaihaan 10/1

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Winning reaction Aidan O'Brien: "He's a lovely horse. We were stepping up in trip, we started at seven, we put cheekpieces on him going to a mile because he's lazy and stepping up to a mile and a quarter today we left them off but he is lazy and that's the way he raced. "He has a lot of options now. He could go to Ascot for one of the three-year-old races, he could come back here for the Irish Derby."

Verdict Causeway best, Amadeus Mozart is best alternative.

Parade ring updates 2 Causeway - big and lengthy colt, easy mover, plenty to like. 1 Amadeus Mozart - one of the leanest O’Brien’s seen for a while, has height but slender, likeable. 9 Drop Dead Gorgeous - big filly, alert and intelligent way about her, a little tense at times switching to paddock. 7 Zia Zabel - imposing physical, big hind end, has got a little warm but to be excused, one of the better models. 5 Shosholoza - lean as you’d expect from the yard, smaller type, fine. 8 Alphecca - good looking filly, solid and muscular. 3 Mr Vettori - small, compact and racy, not a typical Lope De Vega, fit. 4 Shaihaan - big framed chestnut, red hood but plating rather than tense, muscular. 6 South Island - nice physical, well balanced and relaxed, might improve again for the run.

Full result 1. GSTAAD 4/11 favourite

2. Distant Storm 5/1

3. Pacific Avenue 40/1

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Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "It was very straightforward. We didn't go that quick early but he began very quickly, a couple went forward and he was able to coast upside them and he's got such a big, extravagant action he just takes a while to get really opened up and to use it and once he's done that, he was impressive. "It was just getting him organised and getting him flowing, roll on to Ascot I say. "You would hope that he is progressing. The horse that won at Newmarket was very impressive on the day so we have our work cut out. You could say it wasn't a strongly run race today, he's beat Distant Storm not quite as far but different track, different conditions, different time of year and our lad is hopefully still going forwards - I think he is - and I think Ascot will suit him."

Gstaad is too good for his Irish 2000 Guineas rivals

Verdict Gstaad best, not sure there’s a lot in opposition.

Parade ring updates 3 Distant Storm - always presents the same, in great order again, dwarfed by some of these. 7 Pacific Avenue - always tends to present a little heavy, okay but doesn’t stand out against lots of these. 1 Alparslan - has improved from Newbury, added a layer of definition at hind end. 10 Thesecretadversary - similar physical presentation to Newmarket, athletic and fit. 9 Take Charge Star - has a bit about him but a little sassy; jogging and tail swishing. 4 Go Just Do It - has size and scope, still might fill out further for all he’s physically forward. 8 Power Blue - thought he looked fit at Newmarket but has improved notably, plenty of hind end definition. 5 Gstaad - such an impressive physical, big chest, has improved for fitness since Newmarket. 2 Bamako Beach - two handlers and a red hood; sizeable but slender dealer, fine.

Full result 1. COMANCHE BRAVE 7/4 favourite

2. Big Gossey 18/1

3. James's Delight 7/1

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Winning reaction Donnacha O'Brien: "He's a great horse. This year we wanted to have a go at campaigning him as a sprinter, we've always wanted to try it as he's a horse with a lot of natural pace and as he's matured, he's gotten stronger and seems to be getting better with every start. "I was a little bit worried about the draw beforehand, I thought they might come stands' side and we'd get stuck on the wing but we got a good start and Ryan found a lovely slot so from halfway we were pretty confident. "The Platinum Jubilee [at Royal Ascot] looks the obvious race after that, he's got loads of pace and I think he'll go there with a live chance. He travels very well, he's a laidback horse when he travels and I think a few races at a high tempo - the sprinters have to get used to that real high tempo and get comfortable at that - have really helped him and that was part of our thinking in taking him abroad; hopefully it will stand him in good stead in the future."

Comanche Brave wins the Greenlands

Verdict Comanche Brave and Powerful Glory best pair.

Parade ring updates 10 Valiant Force - on toes and keen, athletic type. 6 James's Delight - stocky build, better than latest run. 3 Bucanero Fuerte - leggy, walks well, fit and and fine. 9 Spycatcher - different type to lots of these, more athletic and leggy. Has tightened up since last start. 2 Big Gossey - walks well, tends to present heavy over ribs and does so again. 8 Montassib - fit and fine but no better presentation than reappearance run at Doncaster. 1 Powerful Glory - definitely ready for return, impresses, strong. 5 Comanche Brave - very fit, lengthy for a sprinter but still low and powerful, likeable. 4 Chicago Critic - very unusual conformation, almost has a rise mid back, plenty of chest, okay fitness.

Full result 1. PERRY MASON 16/1

2. Perfect Your Craft 4/1 favourite

3. Iron Fist 11/1

4. Fiver Friday 5/1

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Winning reaction Leigh Roche: "He was doing enough for me the whole way. When Billy came to me I was confident he was going to keep finding; I picked up and he kind of just idling a bit but he just did enough for me, he's as genuine as the day is long. He's improved all year round, his work has gotten better and the more racing he's done, the better he's got. That was a good, big handicap there and I'd imagine he could go to something similar; he's a horse that might even go for The Mile in Galway. "Back Down Under has won twice here. She ran here at the start of the year and just wasn't right, as simple as. So Padraig freshened her up, got her right and his horses are flying so with a bit of luck, she can take a bit of beating."

Verdict In My Teens, Iowa City and Calm The Jets all liked. Flame Of Forest overpriced

Parade ring updates 14 War Rooms - dripping with sweat, fit enough. 7 Deressa - okay but will improve a touch. 6 Cloud Seeker - getting a bit keen. 9 Perfect Your Craft - ready for reappearance; fit, little warm. 21 Dutch Gold - solid type, okay. 4 Dar Toungi - solid and muscular, looks well. 15 Playin Cool - still needs a run. 12 Retracement - like on reappearance. 5 Apercu - okay, getting a touch warm. 1 Dawn Rising - needs the run still and vocal. 8 Iron Fist - two handlers and starting to get warm, okay. 3 Iowa City - nice way about her, looks very fit. 2 In My Teens - plenty to like on reappearance, has definition and forward. 17 Fixation - busy, okay fitness but expect to see better from the yard. 19 Flame Of Forest - two handlers but level headed; very lean over hind end. 18 Calm The Jets - athletic, likeable type, bit of quality about him. 10 Perry Mason - a little busy, but alert and well. 20 Pillar Of Hope - still will improve for fitness.

Full result 1. PURVIEW 4/1

2. Trustyourinstinct 5/2 favourite

3. Arouet 17/2

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Winning reaction Dermot Weld: "He's been a big, immature colt. Throughout last year he progressed and I just took my time with him. Now he's filled into his big frame and is delivering what I always hoped he would. He ran a very good race at Leopardstown in the Derby Trial and he kind of, I know he was a stakes winner last year, but he didn't progress as rapidly I thought he would. "He's not really bred to go a mile and a half but I've always wanted to run him over a mile and a half so this was the plan to see how we got on today and I thought he'd take a lot of beating today, I was pretty confident that he'd be the horse to beat today. That [Group 1s] would definitely be the plan."

Purview is a stylish winner at the Curragh

Verdict Purview and Snapretend stand out.

Parade ring updates 3 Cristal Clere - likeable type, will come on for the run. 4 Emit - seen looking fitter, looks okay but no better. 9 Lady Lilac (below also) - negative. 7 Nyra - keen and tense with two handlers. 10 Snapretend - very lean filly: hard to see the team getting her much fitter, slender frame. 8 Puppet Master - has definition behind for reappearance, never had a lot of presence but likeable nature. 9 Lady Lilac - good looking filly, has presence. Little tense and tight at times which is off-putting. 6 Arouet - two handlers and alert in first time cheekpieces, very defined. 2 Trustyourinstinct - has definition as expected from a JP O’Brien but looked leaner when winning here last year. 5 Purview - lovely stamp, no fitness queries on reappearance, having a good look at everything but makes appeal.

Full result 1. SERGEI DIAGHILEV 4/6 favourite

2. Switching Sides 12/1

3. Folsom Blues 9/2

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Winning reaction Aidan O'Brien: "He's very nice, he really didn't step up into the main work until the last couple of weeks and we thought he'd take another two or three weeks but his piece of work last week was very good. We were kind of surprised how well he worked but we knew that he'd be very green and we knew that he would improve from the run. "The reason we're running these horses is just in case they're in time for Ascot. Ryan wasn't sure he'd know enough in time so we'll see how he comes on but he could be a classy horse and Ryan thought he'd have no problem going up to seven. What he did last week he had to be nice to do it, it was only a short distance but he showed loads of speed which those good horses have to have and that's why we decided to let him run even though he was never away and wasn't in the main works until a couple of weeks ago. "He wouldn't qualify for the Chesham and he'd rather go six than five so if it was Ascot it would be the Coventry."

Sergei Diaghilev makes a winning debut

Verdict Folsom Blues preferred.