Live racing blog: Recap the Trackside Live updates from the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree

Recap our parade ring updates, fast results and free video replays from the second day of the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree.

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17:15 - Debenhams Handicap Hurdle (Conditional Jockeys' And Amateur Riders' Race) Paddock Notes 10 Ehteyat - compact model, okay 5 Rubber Ball - seen looked better, touch heavy 1 Laafi - very lean and athletic 12 Harry Lowes - looks heavy, needs the run 2 Captain Ryan Matt - slender framed, fit, one of the better ones 13 Melon - plain, never appeals as a physical 6 Charlus - still left something to work on, tense 19 Star Of Guiting - very fit and well 8 Wild Bill Hickok - lacking through the neck, tense 20 Pourquoi Pas Papa - very tense and tight, unusual paddock behaviour for him 15 Hamsiyann - might come on from the run a touch 3 Wreckless Eric - little keen, fit and well 18 Gooloogong - fit and well 14 Wandering Ego - Red hood but relaxed, fine 22 Afadil - tends to present heavy, okay 11 Sherminator - fit and well, plain through the coat 16 The Mighty Celt - bit excitable but looks well 4 Last Kingdom - small and heavy set; doesn’t appeal on fitness Paddock Verdict

19 Star Of Guiting and 2 Captain Ryan Matt best pair Full Result 1st Laafi 20/1 2nd Melon 10/1 3rd Harry Lowes 5/1 4th Pourquoi Pas Papa 6/1

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16:40 - Oddschecker Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) Paddock Notes 7 Mondoui'boy - a little plain in the coat, fit enough but doesn’t catch the eye 3 Frankie John - has been having his moments in the pre-parade but well managed, a little tense 10 Shadow Paddy - well muscled with tremendous shine to coat, looks in great order 12 Zeus Power - loved at Cheltenham and similar comments apply; well muscled and moves well 11 Talk To The Man - fit but poor in the coat, similar story to rest of Nicholls horses this week 6 Kripticjim - big physical, never knocks your eye out, fit and well 13 Good Girl Kathleen - fit as expect to see from the yard but lacks quality, poor in the coat 2 Dalston Lad - lean and slender, has looked better in the coat this season 5 Johnny's Jury - fit, perhaps looked marginally better at Cheltenham 2 Dalston Lad - quickly got tense and warm 9 Seaniecon - big chested and deep girth, looks well 1 Catchintsavo - plain, some fair definition 4 Harbour Island - Red hood, little tense, fit Paddock Verdict 12 Zeus Power and 10 Shadow Paddy best pair. 2 Dalston Lad negative

Full Result 1st Zeus Power 3/1 2nd Catchintsavo 33/1 3rd Johnny's Jury 11/4 fav

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider JJ Slevin told ITV Racing: “He towed me the whole way - he was a bit lit up with the crowd – and I was a bit worried about that. But he's a fair horse. He’s only a five-year-old. “The lads who own him had his sire Protectionist who won the Melbourne Cup for them.”

Will The Wise, ridden by Conor Stone-Walsh, wins the Topham

Paddock Notes 29 Indiana Jones - easy moving, relaxed, nice type 11 Addragoole - shine to coat, caught eye at cheltenham and does again 30 Excello - tends to be sturdy build, looks well 27 The King Of Prs - very fit but on toes 7 Madara - looks very fit, angular 19 Mahons Glory - couldn’t have got him much fitter, very sharp, little tense but normal for him 18 Booster Bob - very relaxed, moves well, likeable 14 Viroflay - plain in the coat, doesn’t appeal 12 Soul Icon - looks okay, in fair order 16 Conflated - plain, doesn’t catch the eye 23 Teddy Blue - warm and tense, normal behaviour for him 4 Ile Atlantique - big imposing type, got a bit warm 20 Lisnamult Lad - agile and small, okay 6 Croke Park - needs the run 22 Bill Baxter - looks well 8 Boombawn - tends to present well, does so again 10 Will The Wise - okay, coat could be better, fit 21 Peaky Boy - tends to present okay, fine 1 Il Est Francais - dull in the coat still, doesn’t catch eye 9 Eldorado Allen - fit and well 13 Coming Up Easy - keen, concern 17 O'Moore Park - fit and fine 5 Hitman - fit and fine 3 Gentleman De Mee - looks well, never an impressive physical Paddock Verdict

18 Booster Bob, 27 The King Of Prs and 29 Indiana Jones Full Result 1st Will The Wise 9/1 2nd Ile Atlantique 11/2 3rd Madara 7/2 fav 4th Gentleman De Mee 17/2

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Conor Stone-Walsh told ITV Racing: “Unreal. If I got beat I’d be annoyed as I missed the start. He jumped well and travelled. He’s a good horse and fair play to everyone, the whole team at home.”

Harry Skelton celebrates on Grey Dawning

Paddock Notes 2 Grey Dawning - better than Cheltenham; rib fit and tight over quarters 1 Gidleigh Park - sweating in pre-parade and still back ward in the coat, angular and tall 3 Heart Wood - doesn’t knock out in the paddock but didn’t before the Ryanair. Fit 6 Saint Segal - very fit, alert and looks well in himself, jogging with exuberance rather than tension 4 JPR One - seen him look fitter this season, can present a little sturdy but better at Musselburgh 5 L'Eau Du Sud - seen look better, a little subdued, wouldn’t appeal 7 Solness - fit and fine, one of the better ones Paddock Verdict

2 Grey Dawning best Full Result 1st Grey Dawning 5/1 2nd Solness 8/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey Harry Skelton told ITV Racing: “We decided two days before to put them [cheekpieces] on and drop him back in trip – we thought it might suit at the end of the season. They definitely helped sharpen him up so it was a good bit of training. "Solness is a hard horse to ride against because you don't want to take him on too soon, he's hardy. I enjoy riding him [Grey Dawning] like that and being aggressive and positive at the last. “This win will mean a lot to his owner Robert Kirkland whose wife Lesley passed away recently. Hopefully this will lift his spirits a little bit and help him through a tough period.”

Storming George comes home in front at Aintree

Paddock Notes 2 Sinnatra - not improved on last two runs, lost shine on coat 5 Storming George - a little outclassed against these; looks a touch heavy, can present that way 4 Starting Fifteen - very lean to the point of light over quarters, professional attitude but plain 3 Sober Glory - big powerful gelding who has improved physically through the year; similar presentation to cheltenham, positive 6 La Conquiere - fit and well, tends to present with rib definition, has got warm early 1 Baron Noir - similar to Cheltenham, no major change, fit and fine Paddock Verdict

3 Sober Glory best, not a great standard Full Result 1st Storming George 16/1 2nd Sinnatra 6/1

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Reaction from winning connections On adding a second Grade 1 success, winning rider Jack Quinlan told ITV Racing: “Kalashnikov was here too in the Manifesto, I’ve had a lot more luck here than at Cheltenham - I love it here! “It’s Neil’s first Grade 1, he’s been a fabulous supporter of mine and to repay him back was mega! He’s having a great couple of months, it’s a small but select team and all are capable of winning races and are above average. Neil really deserves this. “He’s a horse that Neil bought on spec as a young horse and we’ve adored him since day one. He was fifth in the bumper here last year, and won two novices this year, but ran below par when stepped up in grade and just wasn't right “They’ve given him another crack up in grade and he's duly obliged. It's the first time he's turned up, it's not been ability holding him back.”

14:20 - William Hill Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) Paddock Notes 5 Miami Magic - looks incredibly fit compared to previous runs, alway presents as a traditional chasing type, looks leaner 2 Doyen Quest - plain in the coat compared to earlier in the year, fit but does tend to present well 8 Wendigo - have seen look better this season, others preferred 7 Salver - fit and well, best we’ve seen him this season, shine to coat 4 Jordans Cross - fit and well, a little plain compared to some of these but looks spot on 3 Gold Dancer - workmanlike and muscular, fine at best 6 Regent's Stroll - left till late to come in the paddock and tense, with two handlers. One of the better Nicholls horse over last two days though. 1 Crest Of Fortune - strong and muscular; looks outclassed compared to some though Paddock Verdict

5 Miami Magic and 7 Salver best pair, Miami Magic preferred of two Full Result 1st Gold Dancer 10/3 joint fav 2nd Regent's Stroll 5/1 3rd Salver 10/3 joint fav

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Wellington Arch, ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr, wins again at Aintree

Paddock Notes 9 Captain Teague - not come on gradually fitness wise as we’d have expected from Windsor; others preferred 1 Favour And Fortune - come on considerably from Kempton, very fit 17 Emid'io Pepe - fine limbed, balanced gelding, good level of rib definition 7 Wellington Arch - calmed down a lot over the year; fit and well 14 Faivoir - tends to present well, fit and fine 15 Fiveonefive - little tight and having a good look, tense 16 Jazzy Matty - on toes, normal behaviour for him, fit and well 20 Trustintimes - professional, walks well, fine 5 Joyeuse - not a standout physically; not improved a lot from Cheltenham 12 Hot Fuss - coat improved from Cheltenham, looks in better order with himself 6 Fiercely Proud - similar presentation to last few runs, fit 10 Swindon Village - big rangy type, similar to Cheltenham 13 Bowmore - Red hood but fairly relaxed, okay definition 6 Fiercely Proud - second handler added, unusually joggy switched to paddock 21 Ike Sport - small and slender, presents fit 19 Top Jimmy - fit and well, alert 3 Indeevar Bleu - looks in excellent order, red hood but relaxed and walking well 2 Rambo T - poor compared to stablemate, lacking fitness 22 Sir Galahad - plain in the coat, others fitter 18 Ballykinlar - very fit but plain in the coat and doesn’t move well 4 Fingle Bridge - good looking horse, fit and well 8 Act Of Authority - okay, bit tense through neck but easily managed Paddock Verdict

17 Emid'io Pepe and 12 Hot Fuss best pair Full Result 1st Wellington Arch 6/1 2nd Ike Sport 14/1 3rd Favour And Fortune 9/1 4th Emid'io Pepe 9/1

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