Live racing blog: Recap the Trackside Live updates from the opening day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree

Recap our parade ring updates, fast results and free video replays from the opening day of the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree.

Join us from 13:15 on Friday for day two of the Grand National Meeting at Aintree

17:15 - Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) Paddock Notes 19 Martini Majesty - caught the eye at Ascot; athletic type, in deeper waters against nice physicals here but fit 8 Lennon Grove - not a standout physical but very fit, all muscle 5 Fairy Park - caught the eye early, defined top line and already physically forward 3 Divine Diva - not a stand out from the Skelton yard, their bumper horses tend to jump out, little workmanlike 13 Princess Day - didn’t impress physically at Newbury; similar comments apply here, big rangy type 17 Billey Shiftit - slender, fit for frame 2 Burds Of A Feather - two handlers and a little tense but been managed well; shine to coat 9 Midnight Musical - little plain and workmanlike 1 Brave Lady - has got a little warm, occasionally on toes 7 Ladies Day - typical from the yard, strong and well 14 Seven Stars - least liked of the King pair, muscled enough 11 One Dimensional - Red hood, tense and tight 16 Tiktok Casey - preferred of the two from the yard, strong 18 It Would Be You - has size and a bit of presence, having a bit of a look 15 Ti'mamzel - big imposing mare, has quality about her, dwarfs some of these 6 Kiltybo - eye catcher; racy and very fit with a shine to coat 12 Peace Belle - plain through the coat and a little keen 10 Nan's Choice - plain, little fussy in the head, others preferred Paddock Verdict

6 Kiltybo, 8 Lennon Grove and 18 It Would Be You all very ‘today’ - racy types, very fit Full Result 1st Nan's Choice 9/2 2nd Lennon Grove 7/1 3rd Fairy Park 9/1

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16:40 - Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase Paddock Notes 13 Javert Allen - slender frame, very fit; always presents that well 14 Dr J T Eckleburg - plain through the coat, others preferred 7 Sans Bruit - doesn’t catch the eye, runners from the yard haven’t appealed through course of day 12 Grain d'Oudairies - big strong horse, plenty of chest, fine 8 Highlands Legacy - better of the O’Neill pair, fit 10 Petit Tonnerre - solid and well muscled, little subdued 2 Hercule Du Seuil - well defined, similar appearance to Newbury 6 Jasko Des Dames - looks in excellent order, shine to coat 11 Wonleg - tense and tight through neck and shoulders; unusual for the yards runners who tend to be relaxed 15 Palamon - fit and fine, little weak behind physically 9 Ryan's Rocket - big gelding, looks well enough 4 Boothill - looks like he tends to, quite round barrelled 5 Stencil - big horse, solid with chest and hindquarters, fit 1 Inthepocket - slender frame, fit and well Paddock Verdict

13 Javert Allen and 6 Jasko Des Dames best pair. 11 Wonleg negative Full Result 1st Ryan's Rocket 14/1 2nd Highlands Legacy 11/2 3rd Sans Bruit 11//4 fav

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Johnny Burke told Racing TV: “He’s a lovely horse, we’ve always loved him but he’s had a hit and miss career - I fancied him for a Persian War back in the day and he let us down - and it’s taken a while to figure him out. We always thought he was a stayer but I can't believe how quick he is. “I decided to go with them as we held onto him last time. He answered every call - we went fast - but I was always happy. “I always felt I was getting on top. I felt like I had something left.”

Brighterdaysahead stays on strongly at Aintree

Paddock Notes 1 Alexei - considerably calmer than Cheltenham in pre-parade, not improved notably physically but behaviour is better 6 Brighterdaysahead - strong mare, looks well, very similar to Cheltenham 7 Golden Ace - can profile plain and does so again; no improvement from Cheltenham 4 Potters Charm - fittest we’ve seen him all season; appears primed for the day 2 El Fabiolo - big, imposing type, very different from a lot of these, fit and well 5 The New Lion - not settled in the paddock and therefore moving poorly, have seen look better Paddock Verdict

6 Brighterdaysahead best, 4 Potters Charm over priced Full Result 1st Brighterdaysahead 13/8 fav 2nd The New Lion 9/4

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Jack Kennedy told ITV Racing: “I adore this mare. She’s a great mare. She lost nothing in defeat in the Champion Hurdle and it’s lovely for her to come here and get the job done. “She was doing a bit more than I wanted stepping up in trip, but she’s a strong stayer so I was happy to let her roll. She’s a very slick hurdler for such a big mare. She can make up plenty of ground at her hurdles.”

Barton Snow, ridden by Henry Crow (centre), coming home to win the Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase

Paddock Notes 7 Fairly Famous - big chested, impressive looking, has presence 11 Golden Son - plain in the coat, rib definition like last time 21 Thunder Rock - tends to present well, looking in fair order 16 Joker De Mai - good quality coat, looks well 1 A Jet Of Our Own - very defined behind 3 Barton Snow - looks in excellent order, nothing to fault, very tight 12 Gracchus De Balme - running a little light, others preferred 17 Lets Go Champ - compact, in fair order 10 Gaboriot - very laid back, not catching eye from fitness 22 Unexpected Party - fit and well 19 Snipe - a little busy 24 Willewonga - poor through the coat, would be a concern 25 Hollywood Harmon - behind in the coat, doesn’t appeal 2 A Moments Madness - big bodied, okay but nothing more 13 Great Notions - plain and not the fittest in the field 8 Famous Clermont - has a bit of class and quality; always presents well 23 Whats The Solution - looks fit and well 15 Java Point - looks fit and well, likeable 6 Enqarde - looks a touch heavy; seen look better 20 Take All - two handlers but nice and calm, very likeable 4 Densworth - fit and fine 19 Snipe - muscular, not much size 14 Its On The Line - fit and fine, nothing better than that 18 Music Drive - looks in fair order, as per Cheltenham 22 Unexpected Party - late to paddock, very fit Paddock Verdict

3 Barton Snow, 8 Famous Clermont and 20 Take All best trio. 24 Willewonga and 25 Hollywood Harmon negative Full Result 1st Barton Snow 7/4 fav 2nd Lets Go Champ 11/1 3rd Take All 50/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Henry Crow told ITV Racing: “He’s an incredible horse. What an achievement! I just sit there and we’ve got a good relationship together. He was very, very good.” An emotional winning trainer Joe O’Shea added: “You don’t know how good he is. Every morning he does what you’ve just seen. “This horse would beat Artemis to the moon, he’s so fast. “We used Cheltenham as a preparation for today. - I love this place.”

Nico de Boinville celebrates on Jango Baie at Aintree after winning the Bowl

Paddock Notes 3 Pic d'Orhy - already warm in pre-parade; doesn’t tend to sweat up 4 Protektorat - looks a picture; well muscled and solid, has come forward from Kelso 5 Spillane's Tower - alert and keen to get on with the job; looks in great spirits, far better than Cheltenham (Trials) 2 Jango Baie - similar to cheltenham, carries a strong level of muscle definition 1 Impaire Et Passe - little on toes, more through exuberance than tension, fit and well Paddock Verdict

5 Spillane's Tower best, 2 Jango Baie a touch unsettled Full Result 1st Jango Baie 1/1 fav 2nd Protektorat 5/1

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Reaction from winning connections Reflecting on bouncing back so quickly after being unseated from Lulamba, winning rider Nico De Boinville told ITV Racing: "It's a funny old game. It certainly keeps you meek and humble and certainly puts manners on you. "You just have to look yourself in the mirror and say 'come on then, let's go again'." Winning trainer Nicky Henderson added: "What I loved about him today, he was nearly how he was at Ascot first time out. He turned into the straight and was full of it, which is a fair testament to the horse - he's still fresh." When asked whether the King George and Cheltenham Gold Cup would again be the main aims next season, Henderson replied: "It has to be. I can't see any reason to change it, they are the two obvious races. The same horses will be with us and we'll just have to see. It's got to be the same plan I would think."

Darragh O'Keeffe riding Koktail Divin to victory

Paddock Notes 1 Blueking d'Oroux - doesn’t stand out from a fitness perspective; little plain 2 Jax Junior - still plain in the coat (similar to Cheltenham, worse than Kempton), sturdy physical 4 Lulamba - difficult to fault physically; lean and muscular 5 Mambonumberfive - seen look better this season; big imposing physical 3 Koktail Divin - liked at Cheltenham as a physical and looks well again; nice demeanour, forward and alert - interested rather than worried. 4 Lulamba - moments of tension in the paddock Paddock Verdict

4 Lulamba and 3 Koktail Divin best pair, Koktail Divin preferred as Lulamba having occasional moment of tension Full Result 1st Koktail Divin 3/1 2nd Blueking d'Oroux 22/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Darragh O’Keeffe told ITV Racing: “He’s on springs, so quick from A to B. The key to him was the drop in trip; he’s a big striding horse, so we wanted to keep it simple and be near the front. He got into a brilliant rhythm. “He gave me everything in the Brown Advisory but to come back here was great. “Fair play to everyone in the yard. We're all delighted and there will be a few more chances over the next couple of days.” Winning trainer Henry de Bromhead added: “It’s a great start, I’m delighted and I thought Darragh was brilliant. They went a good gallop and he jumped amazing. They were all jumping so well up front. "I was starting to get a bit worried [when he idled late on] but then he seemed to pick up again. “I’m delighted for the [winning owners] Maloneys, they’ve been great supporters of ours.”

Mange Tout (right) beats Selma De Vary in the opening race at Aintree

Paddock Notes 10 Selma De Vary - looking more professional than previous two runs; slender framed, presents fit each time 9 Mange Tout - small, slender filly; looks better than Ireland, improved in the coat 5 Maestro Conti - no major change from Cheltenham, always been eye-catching physically, marginally more level headed than last two runs 1 Ammes - physically improved through the season, lacks the same quality as rivals 4 Lord - having a look round, but more settled than Musselburgh. Very fit, but a little plain compared to others 2 Aqua Bleu - chasing type for the future; lovely big mover. Nice type, speedier looking models on show but has quality. 8 Wolf Rayet - very fit, a little fussy in the head 3 Indian River - small and compact model, fit and fine but nothing more than that 6 Minella Study - having a good look in the paddock compared to Cheltenham. Not enough to be a negative but needs to be noted as a change. 7 Winston Junior - two handlers although fairly relaxed. Barrely type, coat looks improved from Cheltenham. 4 Lord - getting very excited as proceedings go on, similar behaviour that he showed at Musselburgh. Paddock Verdict

10 Selma De Vary favoured, improvement in professionalism from last two runs Full Result 1st Mange Tout 5/1 2nd Selma De Vary 9/4 fav 3rd Indian River 25/1

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