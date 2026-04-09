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Jonjo O'Neill Jr celebrates on Wellington Arch
Action from day two of the 2026 Randox Grand National Festival

Live racing blog: Follow the Trackside Live updates from the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree

By Trackside
Horse Racing
Fri April 10, 2026 · 6 min ago

Follow our parade ring updates, fast results and free video replays from the second day of the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree.

14:55 - ThatPrizeGuy Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)

Paddock Notes

2 Sinnatra - not improved on last two runs, lost shine on coat

5 Storming George - a little outclassed against these; looks a touch heavy, can present that way

4 Starting Fifteen - very lean to the point of light over quarters, professional attitude but plain

3 Sober Glory - big powerful gelding who has improved physically through the year; similar presentation to cheltenham, positive

6 La Conquiere - fit and well, tends to present with rib definition, has got warm early

1 Baron Noir - similar to Cheltenham, no major change, fit and fine

Paddock Verdict

3 Sober Glory best, not a great standard

14:20 - William Hill Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1)

Paddock Notes

5 Miami Magic - looks incredibly fit compared to previous runs, alway presents as a traditional chasing type, looks leaner

2 Doyen Quest - plain in the coat compared to earlier in the year, fit but does tend to present well

8 Wendigo - have seen look better this season, others preferred

7 Salver - fit and well, best we’ve seen him this season, shine to coat

4 Jordans Cross - fit and well, a little plain compared to some of these but looks spot on

3 Gold Dancer - workmanlike and muscular, fine at best

6 Regent's Stroll - left till late to come in the paddock and tense, with two handlers. One of the better Nicholls horse over last two days though.

1 Crest Of Fortune - strong and muscular; looks outclassed compared to some though

Paddock Verdict

5 Miami Magic and 7 Salver best pair, Miami Magic preferred of two

Full Result

1st Gold Dancer 10/3 joint fav

2nd Regent's Stroll 5/1

3rd Salver 10/3 joint fav

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13:45 - William Hill Handicap Hurdle

Wellington Arch, ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr, wins again at Aintree
Wellington Arch, ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr, wins again at Aintree

Paddock Notes

9 Captain Teague - not come on gradually fitness wise as we’d have expected from Windsor; others preferred

1 Favour And Fortune - come on considerably from Kempton, very fit

17 Emid'io Pepe - fine limbed, balanced gelding, good level of rib definition

7 Wellington Arch - calmed down a lot over the year; fit and well

14 Faivoir - tends to present well, fit and fine

15 Fiveonefive - little tight and having a good look, tense

16 Jazzy Matty - on toes, normal behaviour for him, fit and well

20 Trustintimes - professional, walks well, fine

5 Joyeuse - not a standout physically; not improved a lot from Cheltenham

12 Hot Fuss - coat improved from Cheltenham, looks in better order with himself

6 Fiercely Proud - similar presentation to last few runs, fit

10 Swindon Village - big rangy type, similar to Cheltenham

13 Bowmore - Red hood but fairly relaxed, okay definition

6 Fiercely Proud - second handler added, unusually joggy switched to paddock

21 Ike Sport - small and slender, presents fit

19 Top Jimmy - fit and well, alert

3 Indeevar Bleu - looks in excellent order, red hood but relaxed and walking well

2 Rambo T - poor compared to stablemate, lacking fitness

22 Sir Galahad - plain in the coat, others fitter

18 Ballykinlar - very fit but plain in the coat and doesn’t move well

4 Fingle Bridge - good looking horse, fit and well

8 Act Of Authority - okay, bit tense through neck but easily managed

Paddock Verdict

17 Emid'io Pepe and 12 Hot Fuss best pair

Full Result

1st Wellington Arch 6/1

2nd Ike Sport 14/1

3rd Favour And Fortune 9/1

4th Emid'io Pepe 9/1

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Reaction from winning connections

Winning rider Jonjo O’Neill Jnr told ITV Racing: “It was disappointing yesterday when I missed the last [on Highlands Legacy who was second after a mistake].

“I knew when I looked at my rides today that he [Wellington Arch] was the main one. He had more weight than last year but didn't jump too well. He will make a lovely chaser next year.

“It’s great for the team at Jackdaws – we are having a really good spring and that's what its all about – and we knew at the start of the season that we might not have the Grade 1 horses but that we’d do well in the handicaps.”

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