Live racing blog: Follow the Trackside Live updates from the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree

Follow our parade ring updates, fast results and free video replays from the second day of the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree.
14:55 - ThatPrizeGuy Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)
Paddock Notes
2 Sinnatra - not improved on last two runs, lost shine on coat
5 Storming George - a little outclassed against these; looks a touch heavy, can present that way
4 Starting Fifteen - very lean to the point of light over quarters, professional attitude but plain
3 Sober Glory - big powerful gelding who has improved physically through the year; similar presentation to cheltenham, positive
6 La Conquiere - fit and well, tends to present with rib definition, has got warm early
1 Baron Noir - similar to Cheltenham, no major change, fit and fine
Paddock Verdict
3 Sober Glory best, not a great standard
14:20 - William Hill Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1)
Paddock Notes
5 Miami Magic - looks incredibly fit compared to previous runs, alway presents as a traditional chasing type, looks leaner
2 Doyen Quest - plain in the coat compared to earlier in the year, fit but does tend to present well
8 Wendigo - have seen look better this season, others preferred
7 Salver - fit and well, best we’ve seen him this season, shine to coat
4 Jordans Cross - fit and well, a little plain compared to some of these but looks spot on
3 Gold Dancer - workmanlike and muscular, fine at best
6 Regent's Stroll - left till late to come in the paddock and tense, with two handlers. One of the better Nicholls horse over last two days though.
1 Crest Of Fortune - strong and muscular; looks outclassed compared to some though
Paddock Verdict
5 Miami Magic and 7 Salver best pair, Miami Magic preferred of two
Full Result
1st Gold Dancer 10/3 joint fav
2nd Regent's Stroll 5/1
3rd Salver 10/3 joint fav
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Paddock Notes
9 Captain Teague - not come on gradually fitness wise as we’d have expected from Windsor; others preferred
1 Favour And Fortune - come on considerably from Kempton, very fit
17 Emid'io Pepe - fine limbed, balanced gelding, good level of rib definition
7 Wellington Arch - calmed down a lot over the year; fit and well
14 Faivoir - tends to present well, fit and fine
15 Fiveonefive - little tight and having a good look, tense
16 Jazzy Matty - on toes, normal behaviour for him, fit and well
20 Trustintimes - professional, walks well, fine
5 Joyeuse - not a standout physically; not improved a lot from Cheltenham
12 Hot Fuss - coat improved from Cheltenham, looks in better order with himself
6 Fiercely Proud - similar presentation to last few runs, fit
10 Swindon Village - big rangy type, similar to Cheltenham
13 Bowmore - Red hood but fairly relaxed, okay definition
6 Fiercely Proud - second handler added, unusually joggy switched to paddock
21 Ike Sport - small and slender, presents fit
19 Top Jimmy - fit and well, alert
3 Indeevar Bleu - looks in excellent order, red hood but relaxed and walking well
2 Rambo T - poor compared to stablemate, lacking fitness
22 Sir Galahad - plain in the coat, others fitter
18 Ballykinlar - very fit but plain in the coat and doesn’t move well
4 Fingle Bridge - good looking horse, fit and well
8 Act Of Authority - okay, bit tense through neck but easily managed
Paddock Verdict
17 Emid'io Pepe and 12 Hot Fuss best pair
Full Result
1st Wellington Arch 6/1
2nd Ike Sport 14/1
3rd Favour And Fortune 9/1
4th Emid'io Pepe 9/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider Jonjo O’Neill Jnr told ITV Racing: “It was disappointing yesterday when I missed the last [on Highlands Legacy who was second after a mistake].
“I knew when I looked at my rides today that he [Wellington Arch] was the main one. He had more weight than last year but didn't jump too well. He will make a lovely chaser next year.
“It’s great for the team at Jackdaws – we are having a really good spring and that's what its all about – and we knew at the start of the season that we might not have the Grade 1 horses but that we’d do well in the handicaps.”
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