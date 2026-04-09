Live racing blog: Follow the Trackside Live updates from the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree

Follow our parade ring updates, fast results and free video replays from the second day of the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree.

14:55 - ThatPrizeGuy Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) Paddock Notes 2 Sinnatra - not improved on last two runs, lost shine on coat 5 Storming George - a little outclassed against these; looks a touch heavy, can present that way 4 Starting Fifteen - very lean to the point of light over quarters, professional attitude but plain 3 Sober Glory - big powerful gelding who has improved physically through the year; similar presentation to cheltenham, positive 6 La Conquiere - fit and well, tends to present with rib definition, has got warm early 1 Baron Noir - similar to Cheltenham, no major change, fit and fine Paddock Verdict

3 Sober Glory best, not a great standard

14:20 - William Hill Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) Paddock Notes 5 Miami Magic - looks incredibly fit compared to previous runs, alway presents as a traditional chasing type, looks leaner 2 Doyen Quest - plain in the coat compared to earlier in the year, fit but does tend to present well 8 Wendigo - have seen look better this season, others preferred 7 Salver - fit and well, best we’ve seen him this season, shine to coat 4 Jordans Cross - fit and well, a little plain compared to some of these but looks spot on 3 Gold Dancer - workmanlike and muscular, fine at best 6 Regent's Stroll - left till late to come in the paddock and tense, with two handlers. One of the better Nicholls horse over last two days though. 1 Crest Of Fortune - strong and muscular; looks outclassed compared to some though Paddock Verdict

5 Miami Magic and 7 Salver best pair, Miami Magic preferred of two Full Result 1st Gold Dancer 10/3 joint fav 2nd Regent's Stroll 5/1 3rd Salver 10/3 joint fav

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Wellington Arch, ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr, wins again at Aintree

Paddock Notes 9 Captain Teague - not come on gradually fitness wise as we’d have expected from Windsor; others preferred 1 Favour And Fortune - come on considerably from Kempton, very fit 17 Emid'io Pepe - fine limbed, balanced gelding, good level of rib definition 7 Wellington Arch - calmed down a lot over the year; fit and well 14 Faivoir - tends to present well, fit and fine 15 Fiveonefive - little tight and having a good look, tense 16 Jazzy Matty - on toes, normal behaviour for him, fit and well 20 Trustintimes - professional, walks well, fine 5 Joyeuse - not a standout physically; not improved a lot from Cheltenham 12 Hot Fuss - coat improved from Cheltenham, looks in better order with himself 6 Fiercely Proud - similar presentation to last few runs, fit 10 Swindon Village - big rangy type, similar to Cheltenham 13 Bowmore - Red hood but fairly relaxed, okay definition 6 Fiercely Proud - second handler added, unusually joggy switched to paddock 21 Ike Sport - small and slender, presents fit 19 Top Jimmy - fit and well, alert 3 Indeevar Bleu - looks in excellent order, red hood but relaxed and walking well 2 Rambo T - poor compared to stablemate, lacking fitness 22 Sir Galahad - plain in the coat, others fitter 18 Ballykinlar - very fit but plain in the coat and doesn’t move well 4 Fingle Bridge - good looking horse, fit and well 8 Act Of Authority - okay, bit tense through neck but easily managed Paddock Verdict

17 Emid'io Pepe and 12 Hot Fuss best pair Full Result 1st Wellington Arch 6/1 2nd Ike Sport 14/1 3rd Favour And Fortune 9/1 4th Emid'io Pepe 9/1

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