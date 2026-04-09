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Jango Baie powers to victory at Ascot
Jango Baie stars on day one of the Grand National meeting

Live racing blog: Follow the Trackside Live updates from the opening day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree

By Trackside
Horse Racing
Thu April 09, 2026 · 2 min ago

Follow our parade ring updates, fast results and free video replays from the opening day of the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree.

13:45 - Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1)

Paddock Notes

10 Selma De Vary - looking more professional than previous two runs; slender framed, presents fit each time

9 Mange Tout - small, slender filly; looks better than Ireland, improved in the coat

5 Maestro Conti - no major change from Cheltenham, always been eye-catching physically, marginally more level headed than last two runs

1 Ammes - physically improved through the season, lacks the same quality as rivals

4 Lord - having a look round, but more settled than Musselburgh. Very fit, but a little plain compared to others

2 Aqua Bleu - chasing type for the future; lovely big mover. Nice type, speedier looking models on show but has quality.

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