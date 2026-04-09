Live racing blog: Follow the Trackside Live updates from the opening day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree

Follow our parade ring updates, fast results and free video replays from the opening day of the Randox Grand National meeting at Aintree.
13:45 - Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1)
Paddock Notes
10 Selma De Vary - looking more professional than previous two runs; slender framed, presents fit each time
9 Mange Tout - small, slender filly; looks better than Ireland, improved in the coat
5 Maestro Conti - no major change from Cheltenham, always been eye-catching physically, marginally more level headed than last two runs
1 Ammes - physically improved through the season, lacks the same quality as rivals
4 Lord - having a look round, but more settled than Musselburgh. Very fit, but a little plain compared to others
2 Aqua Bleu - chasing type for the future; lovely big mover. Nice type, speedier looking models on show but has quality.
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