Live racing blog: Follow the Trackside Live updates from the opening day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree

Paddock Notes

10 Selma De Vary - looking more professional than previous two runs; slender framed, presents fit each time

9 Mange Tout - small, slender filly; looks better than Ireland, improved in the coat

5 Maestro Conti - no major change from Cheltenham, always been eye-catching physically, marginally more level headed than last two runs

1 Ammes - physically improved through the season, lacks the same quality as rivals

4 Lord - having a look round, but more settled than Musselburgh. Very fit, but a little plain compared to others

2 Aqua Bleu - chasing type for the future; lovely big mover. Nice type, speedier looking models on show but has quality.