Live Doncaster blog: Paddock updates from Trackside team

Positive: 2 - Dear My Friend - tall, angular gelding. Looks very fit, two handlers but has remained very relaxed throughout the preliminaries.

Negative: 3 Ouzo - two handlers, getting increasingly on toes. Would be a small concern although hasn’t boiled over.

Positive: 6 - Scandinavia - hard to oppose in the paddock, quality individual with an excellent attitude. Larger frame, like many of the Justify offspring we are seeing, but still well balanced.

Negative: 11 - Yabher - becoming increasingly uptight as proceedings go on, getting warm. Expect he will improve on whatever is produced today, tough atmosphere for a debutante.

Positive: 1 Liberty Lane - has a bit of quality in the paddock, catches the eye. Can get tense and keen in the preliminaries but taking everything in his stride.

Negative: no negatives.

Positive: 4 Jan Brueghel - the O’Brien trio look fantastic and it’s difficult to pick between them from a paddock perspective. Jan Brueghel was very green in the pre-parade at Goodwood and has come forward considerably; a much more professional display.

Negative: 5 Sunway - getting uptight, two handlers on, would be a concern against some more relaxed opponents.

Positive: 5 - Shouldvebeenaring - looks a better horse than when second at York, very fit - definition over hindquarters is notable.

Negative: 9 Lead Artist - late to paddock, white sweat under cloth, showed similar behaviour when beaten at Newmarket.