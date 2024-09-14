Sporting Life
Get live paddock updates from Doncaster
Live Doncaster blog: Paddock updates from Trackside team

By Trackside
17:22 · SAT September 14, 2024

The Trackside team of Vicki Gibbins and Dave Massey are at Doncaster providing live updates from the pre-parade ring and paddock ahead of the key races.

17.25 Cepac 25th Year Anniversary Handicap

Positive: 2 - Dear My Friend - tall, angular gelding. Looks very fit, two handlers but has remained very relaxed throughout the preliminaries.

Negative: 3 Ouzo - two handlers, getting increasingly on toes. Would be a small concern although hasn’t boiled over.

16.50 British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes

Positive: 6 - Scandinavia - hard to oppose in the paddock, quality individual with an excellent attitude. Larger frame, like many of the Justify offspring we are seeing, but still well balanced.

Negative: 11 - Yabher - becoming increasingly uptight as proceedings go on, getting warm. Expect he will improve on whatever is produced today, tough atmosphere for a debutante.

16.15 J Towey Construction Handicap

Positive: 1 Liberty Lane - has a bit of quality in the paddock, catches the eye. Can get tense and keen in the preliminaries but taking everything in his stride.

Negative: no negatives.

15.40 Betfred St Leger Stakes

Positive: 4 Jan Brueghel - the O’Brien trio look fantastic and it’s difficult to pick between them from a paddock perspective. Jan Brueghel was very green in the pre-parade at Goodwood and has come forward considerably; a much more professional display.

Negative: 5 Sunway - getting uptight, two handlers on, would be a concern against some more relaxed opponents.

15.00 Betfred Park Stakes

Positive: 5 - Shouldvebeenaring - looks a better horse than when second at York, very fit - definition over hindquarters is notable.

Negative: 9 Lead Artist - late to paddock, white sweat under cloth, showed similar behaviour when beaten at Newmarket.

14.25 Betfred Portland

Positive: 13 - Woolhampton - looks in exceptionally good shape, very fit and still with a good shine to coat coming towards the back end of the season.

8 - Dream Composer - looks very fit and well. Starting to jog closer to post time but no concerns.

Negative: 1 - Albasheer - uptight and didn’t display the same behaviour at Beverley last start.

Any other business: 6 - Shagraan - very fit, slightly on toes, usual paddock behaviour and it would not be a concern.

13.50 Betfred Champagne Stakes

Positive: 6 - Wolf Of Badenoch - well-balanced, two-year old type. Taken proceedings very well. Already grown into the frame and looks the final product.

Negative: No negatives, nice field of two-year-olds.

Any other business: 1 - Monumental - scopey, larger framed son of Justify with a good walk. Looks to be a potentially nice three-year-old in the making but still worth consideration.

About Trackside

Trackside is a paddock analysis service, offering a new perspective for a unique betting angle. Proven to produce winners, the expert team give the insight from the pre-parade and the parade ring before traditional coverage begins - information vital for making winning bets.

www.tracksidemediaservices.com

