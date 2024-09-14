Live Doncaster blog: Paddock updates from Trackside team

The Trackside team of Vicki Gibbins and Dave Massey are at Doncaster providing live updates from the pre-parade ring and paddock ahead of the key races.
Positive: 2 - Dear My Friend - tall, angular gelding. Looks very fit, two handlers but has remained very relaxed throughout the preliminaries.
Negative: 3 Ouzo - two handlers, getting increasingly on toes. Would be a small concern although hasn’t boiled over.
Positive: 6 - Scandinavia - hard to oppose in the paddock, quality individual with an excellent attitude. Larger frame, like many of the Justify offspring we are seeing, but still well balanced.
Negative: 11 - Yabher - becoming increasingly uptight as proceedings go on, getting warm. Expect he will improve on whatever is produced today, tough atmosphere for a debutante.
Positive: 1 Liberty Lane - has a bit of quality in the paddock, catches the eye. Can get tense and keen in the preliminaries but taking everything in his stride.
Negative: no negatives.
Positive: 4 Jan Brueghel - the O’Brien trio look fantastic and it’s difficult to pick between them from a paddock perspective. Jan Brueghel was very green in the pre-parade at Goodwood and has come forward considerably; a much more professional display.
Negative: 5 Sunway - getting uptight, two handlers on, would be a concern against some more relaxed opponents.
Positive: 5 - Shouldvebeenaring - looks a better horse than when second at York, very fit - definition over hindquarters is notable.
Negative: 9 Lead Artist - late to paddock, white sweat under cloth, showed similar behaviour when beaten at Newmarket.
Positive: 13 - Woolhampton - looks in exceptionally good shape, very fit and still with a good shine to coat coming towards the back end of the season.
8 - Dream Composer - looks very fit and well. Starting to jog closer to post time but no concerns.
Negative: 1 - Albasheer - uptight and didn’t display the same behaviour at Beverley last start.
Any other business: 6 - Shagraan - very fit, slightly on toes, usual paddock behaviour and it would not be a concern.
Positive: 6 - Wolf Of Badenoch - well-balanced, two-year old type. Taken proceedings very well. Already grown into the frame and looks the final product.
Negative: No negatives, nice field of two-year-olds.
Any other business: 1 - Monumental - scopey, larger framed son of Justify with a good walk. Looks to be a potentially nice three-year-old in the making but still worth consideration.
Trackside is a paddock analysis service, offering a new perspective for a unique betting angle. Proven to produce winners, the expert team give the insight from the pre-parade and the parade ring before traditional coverage begins - information vital for making winning bets.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.