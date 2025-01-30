LISTEN: David Power Jockeys' Cup podcast with current leader Harry Skelton

Niall Hannity chats to David Power Jockeys' Cup leader Harry Skelton in the first of a series of podcasts on the competition.
Skelton leads the David Power Jockeys' Cup (DPJC) by 28 points in a new competition that has a record-breaking £1.5 million prize fund and takes in a simple league-style format.
Riders collect points by finishing in the first four in ITV-televised races and the competition runs from day one of the Cheltenham’s November Meeting through to the Friday of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree.
£500,000 is on offer to the leading jockey, with £200,000 for second place, £100,000 for third, and rewards reaching down through the top ten. Trainers, racing staff, and the two leading conditional jockeys also have dedicated prizes.
Latest Leaderboard:
Listen to the podcast here:
Chapters:
- 0:00 Introduction and thoughts on the David Power Jockeys' Cup
- 6:24 What would Harry do if he was to win the competition?
- 8:40 Family life, Harry's son Rory and growing up around horses
- 15:31 Harry's career journey and success in the saddle
- 18:50 Point-to-point scene and thoughts on the future of racing
- 20:59 Racing through his claim and determination to become a top jockey
- 22:54 Upcoming plans for the stables' horses, including Grey Dawning
- 26:26 What horse is Harry most looking forward to at the Cheltenham Festival?
- 29:37 A great Festival team and aims to finish the season strongly
- 31:15 How does Harry deal with a bad day in the saddle?
- 32:57 Future plans after riding career
David Power Jockeys' Cup betting
4/5 Harry Skelton
3/1 Nico de Boinville
9/2 Harry Cobden
6/1 Sam Twiston-Davies
20/1 Sean Bowen
33/1 Paul Townend
Bet here with Paddy Power: https://www.paddypower.com/horse-racing?tab=specials
Odds correct at 1230 GMT on 30/01/2025, click the link for latest odds
