Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Harry Skelton salutes the crowd after victory in the Fleur De Lys Chase aboard Protektorat

LISTEN: David Power Jockeys' Cup podcast with current leader Harry Skelton

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu January 30, 2025 · 36 min ago

Niall Hannity chats to David Power Jockeys' Cup leader Harry Skelton in the first of a series of podcasts on the competition.

Skelton leads the David Power Jockeys' Cup (DPJC) by 28 points in a new competition that has a record-breaking £1.5 million prize fund and takes in a simple league-style format.

Riders collect points by finishing in the first four in ITV-televised races and the competition runs from day one of the Cheltenham’s November Meeting through to the Friday of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree.

£500,000 is on offer to the leading jockey, with £200,000 for second place, £100,000 for third, and rewards reaching down through the top ten. Trainers, racing staff, and the two leading conditional jockeys also have dedicated prizes.

Latest Leaderboard:

How things stand following Cheltenham Trials Day
How things stand following Cheltenham Trials Day

Listen to the podcast here:

David Power Jockeys Cup Podcast with Harry Skelton

Chapters:

  • 0:00 Introduction and thoughts on the David Power Jockeys' Cup
  • 6:24 What would Harry do if he was to win the competition?
  • 8:40 Family life, Harry's son Rory and growing up around horses
  • 15:31 Harry's career journey and success in the saddle
  • 18:50 Point-to-point scene and thoughts on the future of racing
  • 20:59 Racing through his claim and determination to become a top jockey
  • 22:54 Upcoming plans for the stables' horses, including Grey Dawning
  • 26:26 What horse is Harry most looking forward to at the Cheltenham Festival?
  • 29:37 A great Festival team and aims to finish the season strongly
  • 31:15 How does Harry deal with a bad day in the saddle?
  • 32:57 Future plans after riding career

David Power Jockeys' Cup betting

4/5 Harry Skelton

3/1 Nico de Boinville

9/2 Harry Cobden

6/1 Sam Twiston-Davies

20/1 Sean Bowen

33/1 Paul Townend

Bet here with Paddy Power: https://www.paddypower.com/horse-racing?tab=specials

Odds correct at 1230 GMT on 30/01/2025, click the link for latest odds

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING