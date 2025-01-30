LISTEN: David Power Jockeys' Cup podcast with current leader Harry Skelton

Skelton leads the David Power Jockeys' Cup (DPJC) by 28 points in a new competition that has a record-breaking £1.5 million prize fund and takes in a simple league-style format.

Riders collect points by finishing in the first four in ITV-televised races and the competition runs from day one of the Cheltenham’s November Meeting through to the Friday of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree.

£500,000 is on offer to the leading jockey, with £200,000 for second place, £100,000 for third, and rewards reaching down through the top ten. Trainers, racing staff, and the two leading conditional jockeys also have dedicated prizes.

Latest Leaderboard: