Action, Isaac Newton and Italy are Aidan O’Brien’s three entries in Saturday’s William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial.
The former was second in the Group One Futurity at Doncaster on his final start at two but made a laboured return when fourth in the Sandown Classic Trial last month.
Isaac Newton was also fourth in the Feilden Stakes on his own reappearance and Italy filled the same spot in the Ballysax Stakes.
Maho Bay, Look To The Stars and Del Maro are Charlie Appleby’s team for the race at this stage, Maltese Cross is set to represent William Haggas and Tom Marquand with Hector Crouch already booked for Ralph Beckett’s Bay Of Brilliance too.
A Taste Of Glory, Balzac and Rebel Rocker complete the field.
The Balldoyle team have four in the Oaks Trial on the same card through Bloom, Cameo, Ice Dancer and River Ara.
Appleby could run Romantic Symphony, unbeaten in two starts at Newmarket and Kempton, while Haggas and Beckett again have big contenders too in the shape of Sea The Storm and Golden Orbit respectively.
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