The former was second in the Group One Futurity at Doncaster on his final start at two but made a laboured return when fourth in the Sandown Classic Trial last month.

Isaac Newton was also fourth in the Feilden Stakes on his own reappearance and Italy filled the same spot in the Ballysax Stakes.

Maho Bay, Look To The Stars and Del Maro are Charlie Appleby’s team for the race at this stage, Maltese Cross is set to represent William Haggas and Tom Marquand with Hector Crouch already booked for Ralph Beckett’s Bay Of Brilliance too.

A Taste Of Glory, Balzac and Rebel Rocker complete the field.