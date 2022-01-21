Timeform provide a course guide to Lingfield, highlighting the leading trainers at the track and three horses who will be suited by the heavy ground.

Lingfield course guide Left handed, undulating. Sharp in character on anything other than soft/heavy ground (though testing conditions do often prevail, and the track suffers more abandonments per meeting than any other jumps course), a handy position into the straight often paying dividends, especially over fences. Straightforward fences which tend to have a low casualty rate.

Leading trainers based on strike rate

Other trainers to note Gary Moore doesn't quite make the cut based on strike-rate but he has been by far the most prolific trainer at Lingfield in the last five season, sending out 28 winners at a strike-rate of 17%. The second-highest tally is nine, a figure reached by Nicky Henderson, Chris Gordon and Seamus Mullins. Venetia Williams has also done well at Lingfield in recent seasons. She has had eight winners at a strike-rate of 18%.

Lingfield Market Movers 13:20 Fontaine Collonges - 7/2 (from 11/2) 13:50 One True King - 5/1 (from 7/1) 15:35 Metier - 5/2 (from 4/1) 16:08 Sopran Thor - 6/1 (from 18/1)

Three horses who will handle heavy ground Eclair d'Ainay - 13:50 Lingfield

ECLAIR D'AINAY has won three of his four starts on ground described as heavy by Timeform and he put up a career-best effort when scoring at Wetherby last month, making all on his way to an impressive six-and-a-half-length success. He has also won three of his four starts when making the running and Eclair d'Ainay should launch a bold bid if allowed to stride on. Broken Halo - 15:00 Lingfield

BROKEN HALO has only encountered heavy ground once and he seemed to relish conditions, bolting up by 19 lengths in a novice handicap chase at Exeter on his most recent outing. It was notable how strongly Broken Halo travelled in that 19-furlong event but this much stiffer test of stamina is not a concern as he saw out the three miles well when an excellent third in a red-hot novice handicap at Chepstow on his chasing debut. Metier - 15:35 Lingfield

METIER made an impressive hurdling debut on heavy ground at Newton Abbot last season and the going was also testing when he landed Sandown's Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle by 12 lengths. Metier disappointed in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and he also flopped on his reappearance at Sandown last month, but he took a step back in the right direction when fourth in a competitive event at Ascot last time. The handicapper has given him a chance and he is well treated based on the form of his Tolworth Hurdle success.