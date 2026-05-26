Libertango will head for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot

Victory Gold was sent off at odds-on for the British EBF Maiden Stakes at Leicester after finishing second to the Royal Ascot bound Night In Vegas but Saeed bin Suroor's charge could only finish fourth.

There was morning support for Libertango - a 400,000 guineas buy - but she had drifted out to 4/1 at post time as support came for her more experienced rival.

A lack of a run didn't prevent the daughter of No Nay Never from winning the six furlong contest in such style that Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut her to 12/1 from 33s for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and trainer George Boughey revealed that was very much the plan.

Speaking to Racing TV, the Newmarket handler said: "Very straightforward filly who has found everything easy.

"We haven't had her long since the Craven but it was almost too good to be true how relaxed she was. I hoped we'd see it on track because she'd shown it at home.

"She's making up into an Albany filly and Billy [Loughnane] was pleased. When she was bought, she was bought to try and win a maiden at this time of year and go to Royal Ascot and that's what we'll do. She's got the make-up for it and she's got the brain for it.

"The family suggests she should get the mile but as a physical she looks a five furlong horse. If she can stay any further, she'll be a good filly. She makes my job easy, she is a nice filly and we're lucky to have a number of horses of her sort of calibre at the moment and you hope that they run with credit on debut; I wasn't expecting her to win today."